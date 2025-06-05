MentalMed Group GmbH Launches Range of Mental Training Services for Athletes and High Performers

Zurich, Switzerland, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MentalMed Group GmbH (mymentalcoach.ch) is excited to announce the launch of its range of mental training services, including sports mental training and autogenic training, to offer athletes and high performers a comprehensive way to reduce stress, pressure and blockages to achieve their full potential.



“We are the portal for athletes and high performers. In both areas, from a certain level, success is not determined by skill, knowledge, or body but by the mind. Stress and pressure often play a crucial role, but internal blockages can also have an influence,” said a spokesperson for MentalMed Group. “We have the analysis tools and the expert methods to support you in retrieving the performance at the crucial moment.”



With coaching services available for both individuals and groups, the new selection offered by MentalMed Group includes:



Autogenic Training: Founded in 1932 by the German physician Johannes H. Schultz, autogenic training is a form of self-hypnosis that enables people to induce a state of relaxation. MentalMed Group helps teach individuals core exercises that lead to a deep relationship, resulting in clients becoming calmer and more resilient, with their stress levels decreasing. From helping to relieve stress and anxiety to assisting in the process of overcoming sleep disorders and physical pain. Autogenic training is also used in the following areas:

Relaxation

Exam anxiety

To fall asleep

For concentration

For headaches

For children

In chronic pain

For digestive problems

Sports Mental Training: For peak performance, in addition to physical and technical abilities, mental strength and effective strategies are essential. An athlete must be able to tap into their full performance potential at a very specific time to be successful. MentalMed Group coaches the mental area with targeted training to help athletes manage themselves and apply both the sporting and mental techniques independently. The dissolution of fears and blockages, as well as the establishment of effective success strategies, enhances performance, allowing for the full exploitation of potential in competitive situations. The key methods in sports mental training include:

Visualisation techniques

The brain does not distinguish between a real action and the imagination. This means that during mental training in the brain, the same regions are active as in real training. The professional coaches at MentalMed Group utilise this effect during mental training by repeatedly rehearsing processes in the imagination without requiring participants to perform them physically.

Mental anchor

Mental anchors are established by associating positive experiences and successes on the one hand or by anchoring oneself to certain processes. Anchoring is, therefore, called the process of consciously induced connecting a certain charm with a certain reaction. Once set, this anchor can be called up at will, which is particularly possible in competition situations. The aim is to create a specific feeling that triggers a process or reaction with the touch of a button.

Suggestions

Suggestions are positive sets that help athletes focus on one goal. The subconscious is conditioned by repetition.

Mental Training: Mental training aims to assist individuals in achieving their goals more easily and to significantly increase performance through the reduction of fears and blockages as well as the targeted use of existing resources employing targeted methods and techniques, such as mind control, reducing fears and blockages, better handling of stress and pressure, targeted use of resources and establishment of relaxation techniques. As a leading provider, MentalMed provides mental training in a selection of specialist fields, including:

Sports mental training

Mental training in the performance area (High Performer)

Stress management

Support for sleep problems

Child fertility coaching and mental training

Birth preparation

MentalMed Group GmbH encourages individuals seeking to reach their peak performance, whether professionally or in sports, to contact its expert team at 044 389 84 08 or info-mymentalcoach.ch to book a free consultation today.



About MentalMed Group GmbH



MentalMed Group GmbH has been established as a comprehensive portal for athletes and high performers seeking to enhance their performance, both professionally and personally, in sports and their daily lives. With expert analysis tools and effective methods, MentalMed Group provides groups and individuals with the techniques to reduce stress, pressure, blockages, and fears, enabling them to achieve their full potential.



To learn more about MentalMed Group GmbH and the launch of its range of mental training services, please visit the website at https://mymentalcoach.ch/.



