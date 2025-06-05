NewAmsterdam Pharma to Host R&D Day on June 11, 2025

NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (“LDL-C”), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will host an R&D Day event for analysts and investors on June 11, 2025 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

Please join members of our management team, including: Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, John Kastelein, M.D., Ph.D., FESC, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, BJ Jones, Chief Commercial Officer, Ian Somaiya, Chief Financial Officer, and Matthew Philippe, Executive Vice President.

A live webcast of the R&D event will be available and those who intend to join virtually can pre-register for the webcast through the link here. The live webcast and supporting presentation materials will be available on the Events section of the Investor Relations page of the NewAmsterdam website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com at the time of the live event. An archived replay will be available on the NewAmsterdam website. Please note advanced registration is required for in-person attendance.

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, as well as the Company’s Phase 3 BROOKLYN, BROADWAY and TANDEM trials, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL CVOT in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of MACE. The Company completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients. Commercialization rights of obicetrapib in Europe, either as a monotherapy or as part of a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, have been exclusively granted to the Menarini Group, an Italy-based, leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple Phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

