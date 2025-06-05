Hit the Road and Explore Some of Canada's Best Summer Sights with Motel 6 and Studio 6

Toronto, ON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer in Canada means vibrant festivals, breathtaking wilderness, and unforgettable road trips. Whether travellers are looking to explore lively cities or the great outdoors, Motel 6 and Studio 6 are the perfect starting point for any Canadian getaway.

The Victoria International JazzFest transforms Vancouver Island into a ten-day celebration of world-class music. After days filled with coastal trail hikes and whale-watching excursions, guests can unwind at Motel 6 Victoria Airport, just minutes from both festival grounds and scenic waterfront paths.

The Bear Creek Folk Festival features top-tier folk music against the majestic backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. Meanwhile, Country Thunder Alberta brings world-class country music talent to Calgary. Mountain bikers and wildlife enthusiasts will find Motel 6 Airdrie ideally situated between city entertainment and mountain trails, with pet-friendly rooms welcoming the whole family.

The prairie province heats up with Country Thunder Saskatchewan in Craven and the Regina Folk Festival. Between shows, travellers can unwind among the rolling hills and hidden lakes of Qu'Appelle Valley. Motel 6 Regina provides the perfect blend of convenience and comfort for festival-goers and nature lovers alike.

Experience dynamic entertainment and delicious, authentic cuisine at Winnipeg's Folklorama, one of the world's longest-running multicultural festivals. Between pavilion visits, paddlers and hikers can explore Manitoba's pristine lakes and boreal forests. Motel 6 Headingley-Winnipeg offers easy access to both city events and wilderness escapes.

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts brings creative energy to Muskoka's lake country, while nearby Algonquin Provincial Park beckons with some of Canada's most iconic canoeing routes and wildlife viewing. Motel 6 Huntsville is the ideal starting point for both city sights and outdoor adventures.

Hornepayne invites travellers to discover some of Ontario's most picturesque wilderness. Fishing enthusiasts and photographers will find paradise in the pristine landscapes near Cedar Point, with Studio 6 Hornepayne offering extended-stay accommodations that feel like a home away from home, complete with fully furnished kitchens.

The YQM Country Fest brings country music to the Maritimes, while the nearby Bay of Fundy showcases nature's power with the world's highest tides. Kayakers and coastal hikers will find Motel 6 Moncton perfectly positioned for both musical and natural adventures. Plus, take in some live music at Motel 6 Moncton's on-site restaurant, Route 6 Spicy Bar & Grill.

Summer Made Simple

From coast to coast, Motel 6 and Studio 6 offer travellers what they want most— to save more for what they travel for. Each location provides clean, comfortable rooms with free Wi-Fi, allowing guests to spend their time on what truly matters: creating lasting travel memories. Book early at motel6.com or studio6.com – because the road trip of a lifetime starts with the right place to stay. Wherever your Canadian adventure leads, We'll Leave The Light On For You®.

About Motel 6 and Studio 6

Motel 6 and Studio 6 are leading economy lodging brands with nearly 1,500 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Since 1962, Motel 6 has been known as the trusted place to find a clean, comfortable room at a fair price. Studio 6 welcomes travellers in an extended stay capacity, offering fully furnished kitchens, linens, cookware and free Wi-Fi at an inclusive, transparent rate competitive to other economy extended stay hotels. Both pet-friendly brands were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500® report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. For more information, please visit motel6.com and studio6.com. For franchise information, please visit www.realstarhospitality.com.

About Realstar Hospitality

In 2003, Realstar Hospitality Corp. acquired the master franchise rights for the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands in Canada. Realstar Hospitality also holds the master franchise rights for one other hotel brand in Canada and is a subsidiary of Realstar Group. The international, privately held Realstar Group was founded over 50 years ago and has offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. The company is a leader in the ownership and operation of multi-unit residential real estate, sports, entertainment and other community event facilities and hotels in both the limited-service and full-service sectors.

