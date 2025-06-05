DIOSynVax Presents Its Technology at the Invitation-Only Next Venture Capital Unit (VCU) Health Tech Showcase at the London Stock Exchange

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIOSynVax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing safe, innovative, broadly protective vaccines presented its unique broad-based vaccine technology at the London Stock Exchange sponsored by Venture Capital Unit, Department for Business & Trade at an invitation-only, investor-only Health Tech event.

The Company’s Next-Generation Influenza portfolio including pan-Bird Flu (H5Nx) and Supra-seasonal vaccines have now demonstrated efficacy and safety in animal models including Ferrets and are both ready for human trials. The company’s vaccine antigen technology "Digital Immune Optimized Synthetic Vaccine" (DIOSynVax) is strategically positioned to leverage AI to rapidly advance safer and stronger vaccines for today, smarter for tomorrow threats. The unique vaccine approach is designed to trigger robust, broadly protective immune responses against a range of high consequence viruses such as those that have the potential to arise from human Bird Flu and Seasonal flu cases that are occurring around the globe threatening public and global health. These viruses are constantly evolving making conventional vaccine approaches less able to maintain protective immune responses and viruses evolve and change over time. DIOSynVax’s approach has the potential to use a single vaccination for protection over multiple seasons.

Dr. Rebecca Kinsley, Chief Operating Officer of DIOSynVax, presented this exciting new generation of vaccines at the London Stock Exchange meeting and commented, “Our AI guided approach to vaccines offers clear advantages to other approaches, and with appropriate funding we could accelerate both the Supra-seasonal and pan-Bird Flu vaccines into the clinic to obtain key proof of concept data. This would provide critical momentum as we move towards licensing trials for these highly valued vaccines for Supra-seasonal influenza, pre-pandemic pan-Bird Flu, and ultimately a Universal-type influenza vaccine.”

Professor Jonathan Heeney, Chief Scientific Officer of DIOSynVax, added: “Both Bird Flu and seasonal influenza provide protection from viruses are constantly evolving, and our approach stays ahead of these viruses ensuring robust broadly protective immunity that should protect us longer over time. It is an honor to be invited to present at the London Stock Exchange; acknowledging the importance and advantages of our approach which offers a unique investment opportunity for game-changing human health impacts, providing significant public health benefits from both circulating influenza virus threats as well as those with the potential to cause future pandemics.”

Dr. Ronald Moss, CEO of DIOSynVax, remarked: “We are excited to form strategic partnerships and investments to bring these important vaccines quicker to the clinic. This is a great opportunity for investment to improve our public health responses against future influenza pandemics.”

About DIOSynVax

DIOSynVax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing universal vaccines using cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies. The company's mission is to provide broad protection against a wide range of infectious diseases, with a particular focus on emerging viral threats that may lead to future pandemics.

About H5N1 (Bird Flu)

H5N1, or Bird Flu, continues to pose a significant threat to public health, particularly if the virus undergoes mutations that enable transmission among humans. For further details, visit the H5 Bird Flu: Current Situation | Bird Flu | CDC