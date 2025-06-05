Carbon Fiber Market Size Worth $7.46 billion by 2031 | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

US & Canada, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global carbon fiber market is observing significant growth owing to the growing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace and defense industry.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the carbon fiber market comprises a vast array of applications that are expected to register growth during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The carbon fiber market is expected to reach US$ 7.46 billion by 2031 from US$ 4.21 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The increasing need for lightweight materials to construct aviation components and parts has significantly boosted the demand for advanced composites. Aircraft manufacturers are making efforts to develop huge primary thermoplastic structures in business jets and commercial aircraft. The use of carbon fiber materials allows manufacturers to lower the weight of airplane parts, subsequently facilitating fuel cost reductions. Thus, the growing demand for lightweight materials in the aerospace & defense industry is driving the carbon fiber market growth.



2. Rising Use of Carbon Fiber in Automotive Industries: Lightweight materials offer excellent potential for increasing vehicle efficiency, as their acceleration requires less energy than heavier ones. According to the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, a 10% decrease in vehicle weight can improve fuel economy by 6–8%. Substituting cast iron and traditional steel components with lightweight materials, such as carbon fiber and polymer composites, can reduce the weight of a vehicle body and chassis by up to 50%, thereby reducing the fuel consumption of a vehicle. Hence, the application of carbon fiber in the automotive sector is growing at a significant pace.



3. High Demand for Green Carbon Fiber: Green carbon fiber provides environmental sustainability, cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency, and lightweight benefits. Thus, green carbon fibers are tremendously used in battery boxes, lift gate systems, pressure vessels, wind turbines, aircraft, sporting goods, etc. The increased demand for lightweight materials in defense, automotive, sporting goods, and aerospace industries further drives the green carbon fiber market growth. Furthermore, the demand for environmentally friendly, easily recyclable fiber and fiber-reinforced composite products is growing due to strict government rules and regulations, propelling the adoption of green carbon fiber.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on raw material, the carbon fiber market is segmented into polyacrylonitrile-based and pitch-based. The polyacrylonitrile-based segment held a larger share of the carbon fiber market in 2024.

By fiber type, the carbon fiber market is segmented into virgin and recycled. The virgin segment held a larger share of the carbon fiber market in 2024.

By application, the carbon fiber market is segmented into composites and non-composites. The composites segment held a larger share of the carbon fiber market in 2024.

By end-use industry, the carbon fiber market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, building and construction, sporting goods, wind energy, textiles, marine, and others. The automotive segment held the largest share of the carbon fiber market in 2024.

The carbon fiber market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the carbon fiber market include DowAksa; Formosa M Co. Ltd.; Hexcel Corporation; Hyosung Advanced Materials; KUREHA CORPORATION; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; SGL Carbon; Shanghai Horse Construction Co., Ltd; TEIJIN LIMITED; and TORAY INDUSTRIES INC..



Trending Topics: A high focus on carbon fiber recycling and the growing adoption of carbon fiber in the energy sector





Global Headlines on Carbon Fiber

Hyosung Advanced Materials developed ultra-high-tensile carbon fiber.

Teijin unveiled Advanced Spread-Tow Carbon Fiber Woven Fabric.

Teijin launched a new Carbon Fiber Intermediate Material Brand.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation had commenced sales of a rapid cure carbon fiber (CF) prepreg.

Teijin partnered with Fuji Design in carbon fiber recycling.

SGL Carbon and Solvay collaborated to develop highly competitive advanced carbon fiber composites for aerospace primary structures.

Conclusion

Carbon fiber is defined as a long, thin strand of material that is made up of carbon atoms and has a diameter of about 0.005 mm to 0.010 mm. Such fibers provide high tensile strength, along with high-temperature tolerance and durability. Carbon fibers possess excellent corrosion resistance, higher stiffness and strength, and longer lifespans than other materials such as aluminum and steel. Hence, these fibers find their application in broad end-use industries. They are used in several applications, such as aerospace & defense, automotive, and construction. However, the high costs of carbon fiber manufacturing processes are limiting the market growth. Further, the increasing adoption of carbon fiber by sporting goods manufacturers across developed and developing countries worldwide is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the carbon fiber market over the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

