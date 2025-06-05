LED Lighting, EV Charging Station and Electrical Maintenance Solutions Provider Orion Hosts Q4 Conference Call Thursday, June 26th at 10am ET

MANITOWOC, Wis., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electrical vehicle charging station, and maintenance services solutions, will host a conference call and webcast to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2025 results on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Orion will release results prior to the market’s opening that day.

Webcast and Call Details Date / Time: Thursday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. ET Live Call Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId1ef90c540124e81af548614d85048f1

Live call participants must pre-register using the URL above to receive the dial-in information. You may re-register if you lose the dial-in or PIN #. Webcast & Replay: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oavs4j4h



About Orion Energy Systems (at www.orionlighting.com)

Orion provides energy efficient LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and electrical maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners. Orion is committed to helping customers achieve their business, financial and environmental goals with high quality, innovative and safe solutions delivered with high levels of customer service and reliability.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our Sustainability and Governance priorities, goals and progress here or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

Engage with Us

X: @OrionLighting and @OrionLightingIR

StockTwits: @OESX_IR



Investor Relations Contacts Per Brodin, CFO William Jones; David Collins Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Catalyst IR pbrodin@oesx.com (212) 924-9800 or OESX@catalyst-ir.com



