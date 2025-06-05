IperionX Awarded U.S. Department of Defense SBIR Phase III Contract for Up to US$99M

Low-Cost Domestic Titanium for Defense Applications: Receipt of an SBIR Phase III Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to achieve “Low-Cost Domestic Titanium for Defense Applications” in the U.S.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce that is has been awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract by the U.S. Department of Defense.

Structured as an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract in support of achieving “Low-Cost Domestic Titanium for Defense Applications” in the U.S., the contract establishes a funding mechanism through which qualifying U.S. Government agencies can place project-specific task orders – collectively capped at US$99 million – for the supply of IperionX titanium components and parts.

The SBIR program, administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, progresses innovations through three stages. Phase III is reserved for commercialization activities, allowing Federal agencies to procure proven SBIR-funded technologies without further competition. This award recognizes IperionX’s readiness to deliver strategic titanium components for U.S. defense applications.

IperionX is working with U.S. DoD agencies on project task orders that will draw down on the contract ceiling. Initial titanium manufacturing and supply projects, expected to commence in the coming months, will include titanium fasteners produced using IperionX’s patented titanium production and advanced forging technologies. These titanium parts will be manufactured at IperionX’s Titanium Manufacturing Campus in Virginia, supporting local skilled jobs and strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base.

The contract aligns with recent U.S. Government funding priorities aimed at fortifying U.S. critical-material manufacturing capabilities. Task orders may encompass additional product forms outside of fasteners, including higher-value aerospace components, positioning IperionX as a partner in the U.S. DoD’s drive for secure, American made and cost-competitive titanium.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX CEO commented:

“Securing this Phase III contract is a pivotal milestone for IperionX. It validates the performance of our technologies and underscores the Department of Defense’s commitment to reshore an all-American titanium supply chain. We look forward to delivering mission-critical components that are lighter, stronger and more cost-effective while reducing reliance on international supply chains.”

About IperionX

IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.

Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.

IperionX’s titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, automotive and additive manufacturing.

