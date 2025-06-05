Microbot Medical Selected for Preliminary Inclusion to Russell Microcap® Index

HINGHAM, Mass., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT), developer of the innovative LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, announced that it has been selected for inclusion in the preliminary list of additions to the Russell Microcap® Index, as published by FTSE Russell on Friday, May 23, 2025. The newly reconstituted indexes are expected to take effect after U.S. market close on Friday, June 27, 2025, and be part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution when the U.S. market opens on Monday, June 30, 2025.

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30, 2025, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell’s US indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.6 trillion in assets as of the close of June 2024. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is a pre-commercial stage medical technology company with a vision to improve the quality of care for millions of patients and providers globally. The Company has developed the world’s first single-use, fully disposable endovascular robotic system, which aims to eliminate traditional barriers to accessing advanced robotic systems.

Further information about Microbot Medical® is available at http://www.microbotmedical.com.

Safe Harbor

Statements to future financial and/or operating results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, commercialization and potential opportunities for Microbot Medical Inc. and its subsidiaries, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects” and “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, confirmation of inclusion in the final list of additions to the Russel Microcap® Index, the Company’s need for and ability to obtain additional working capital to continue its transition to a commercially focused company, market conditions, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System, uncertainty in the results of regulatory pathways and regulatory approvals, including whether the FDA will timely grant 510(k) clearance to commercially market the LIBERTY® Endovascular Robotic System in the United States if at all, uncertainty resulting from political, social and geopolitical conditions, particularly any changes in personnel or processes or procedures at the FDA and announcements of tariffs on imports into the U.S., disruptions resulting from new and ongoing hostilities between Israel and the Palestinians and other neighboring countries, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Additional information on risks facing Microbot Medical® can be found under the heading “Risk Factors” in Microbot Medical’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Microbot Medical® disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law

