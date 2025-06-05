ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Catches Wall Street’s Attention, Offers Sustainable Way to Gain Exposure to Gold

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “Wall Street Targets Breakout Gold Producers as Bull Market Accelerates,” please visit: https://IBN.fm/RtMP5

With gold soaring past $3,000 per ounce in May 2025 — outperforming NASDAQ, the S&P 500, and even bitcoin — Wall Street’s attention is shifting. As U.S. debt-to-GDP climbs above 120% and real interest rates remain negative, gold continues to prove itself as the market’s most dependable hedge. Yet for institutional investors, traditional holdings such as bullion and ETFs no longer offer enough upside.

Today’s focus is on leverage, scalability and consistent cash flow, providing an ideal opportunity for a new kind of mining company such as ESGold Corp., which offers clean balance sheets, high internal rates of return (IRR) and scalable, revenue-generating operations. As central banks accelerate gold purchases and financial markets seek sustainable ways to gain exposure to the metal, ESGold presents an attractive option.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

About NetworkNewsWire

