Inspired Entertainment Builds on NJ Success with Launch of Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ in Michigan and Ontario

NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, systems, and solutions, today announced additional launches of the exclusive Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™, a revolutionary Hybrid Dealer® game developed for Caesars Entertainment’s marquee online casino platforms. Building on the successful performance in New Jersey, where the game has already launched, this product has now gone live in Michigan and Ontario on Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino.

Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ transforms online gaming through its immersive Hybrid Dealer® experience, which sets its gameplay in the vibrant atmosphere of the Las Vegas Strip’s most iconic destination, Caesars Palace. Set in the grandeur of the opulent Caesars Palace reception area, real hosts guide players to place their bets and engage with an electrifying big wheel.

Each spin unlocks a variety of exciting outcomes for players, including four bonus games inspired by iconic areas of Caesars' famous Las Vegas property: Caesars Choice, Colosseum Cash, Trevi Fortunes, and Palace Spins. The game also features wheel multipliers, dynamic leaderboards highlighting big wins, and an interactive quick chat function, ensuring a fun and engaging online gaming experience for all Caesars players.

This innovative release deploys Inspired's proprietary Hybrid Dealer® technology, which artfully combines the thrill of a live casino setting with state-of-the-art computer-generated imagery (CGI). The result is an unparalleled iGaming experience that merges the charm of real hosts with the finesse and creativity of RNG-driven gameplay.

“Building on the strong performance in New Jersey, this expansion to Michigan and Ontario demonstrates the success and potential of Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™,” said Brooks Pierce, CEO and President of Inspired Entertainment. “Inspired looks forward to continuing the partnership and delivering innovative gaming experiences across more markets throughout 2025 and beyond.”

Matt Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Chief iGaming Officer at Caesars Digital, added: “The launch of Caesars Palace Wheel of Wins™ is another example of our commitment to delivering elevated experiences enjoyed at our world-class destinations through our online gaming platforms. This title effectively combines the presence of real hosts with the finesse of RNG gameplay, offering players an engaging and innovative experience. This valuable addition enhances our portfolio of Inspired content, which has proven to be a fan favorite since the initial launch.”

About Hybrid Dealer®

Hybrid Dealer® is a revolutionary product category developed by Inspired that provides branded table and gameshow content for online play. This innovative approach addresses common challenges associated with traditional live dealer products. By utilizing RNG-generated game outcomes, Hybrid Dealer seamlessly blends physical and digital elements, offering operators unprecedented branding and customization options while eliminating the need for dedicated studio spaces. With 24/7 scheduled action and rotating hosts, Hybrid Dealer keeps players engaged with immersive gaming experiences.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Responsible Gaming

Online Casino apps & websites available in MI, NJ, PA, WV and ON only.

Must be 21+. See Caesars.com/sportsbook-and-casino and CaesarsPalaceOnline.com, for full terms. Void where prohibited.

Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? MI, NJ, WV, PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or WV: Visit 1800gambler.net; ON: Visit connexontario.ca or call 1-866-531-2600 or text CONNEX to 247247. Accruing Caesars Rewards credits is currently not available in Ontario when using Caesars Sportsbook & Casino, Caesars Palace Online Casino, and Horseshoe Online Casino. ©2025, Caesars Entertainment

