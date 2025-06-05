Huma Deploys Hi Scribe to Automate Clinical Documentation and Billing Using AI

New York, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huma Therapeutics, the global healthcare AI company, today announced the launch of Hi Scribe, a generative AI clinical documentation tool designed to automate and streamline the creation of clinical notes and supporting materials.

Hi Scribe is built on top of the Huma AI foundation engine, known as Huma Intelligence (Hi), which also supports Hi Nurse (10X Nurse) and several other AI features. It is powered by insights from over 60 million consultations conducted by eConsult, one of Huma’s portfolio companies acquired last year.





Available within the Huma Cloud Platform (HCP), Hi Scribe automates clinical documentation in real-time, automatically generates structured clinical notes and enables direct integration into electronic health record (EHR) systems. It is designed for both in-person and virtual care settings, supporting clinicians across the full spectrum of digital health delivery.

Already launched in the UK to 870 practices (covering 10 million patients) with writeback and coding capabilities for EMIS and SystmOne, the technology leverages Huma’s strategic partnership with Google Cloud to deliver secure, scalable, and clinically compliant AI services to frontline healthcare workers.





“Administrative burdens—from documentation to process compliance and accurate billing—are among the greatest challenges facing healthcare systems globally,” said Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma. “Hi Scribe gives clinicians critical time back, allowing them to focus on what matters most: their patients. We’re excited to roll this out across the 4,500+ health systems and clinics powered by Huma technologies around the world.”

Regulatory-Compliant, Clinically Integrated

Hi Scribe fully complies with regulations set forth by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) as a medical device and is part of Huma’s globally compliant, enterprise-grade technology suite. It integrates directly into EHR systems, enabling clinicians to submit documentation seamlessly without disrupting workflow.

As part of a broader care enablement strategy, Hi Scribe empowers clinicians with intelligent tools that reduce documentation burden while enhancing consistency and care quality.

The launch follows recent NHS England guidance supporting the use of AI in clinical documentation and highlights Huma’s role in driving innovation across public and private healthcare systems. With documentation consuming up to a third of clinical time globally, Huma is expanding access to Hi Scribe across its international footprint, which includes over 70 countries and 50 million engaged individuals.

“This tool brings clinicians’ attention back to their patients,” said Dr. Murray Ellender, Head of UK Healthcare, Huma. “By leveraging generative AI with strong regulatory governance, we are ensuring safe, effective, and efficient care. We are excited in the near future to start helping care providers with intelligent suggestions for next steps—ensuring that nothing is left unnoticed. We built this product in partnership with Opencast - a leading UK tech consultancy”

“Using Hi Scribe to transcribe my medical notes has transformed my day—saving me 2-3 minutes every consultation, reducing pressure, and letting me focus fully on my patients.” said Dr Ross Dyer-Smith, NHS GP. “I have more headspace to think, listen, and make decisions. It’s brought back more of the most satisfying part of practicing medicine—truly engaging and connecting with my patients.”





U.S. Expansion with Wheel

Huma’s partner Wheel, the largest telemedicine provider-as-a-service platform in the U.S., will be among the first to bring Hi Scribe to virtual-first care environments in the U.S. through its Horizon platform.

“Clinicians shouldn’t have to choose between delivering great care and managing documentation,” said Michelle Davey, CEO and Founder of Wheel. “At Wheel, we’re always looking for ways to make their jobs easier without adding friction. With Hi Scribe now integrated into Horizon, we’re excited to be among the first to bring this kind of transformative AI technology to virtual care in the U.S.— giving our partners and their patients a better experience.”

As Wheel brings Hi Scribe to market, it will be made available to enterprise organizations and digital health partners, expanding access to AI-powered documentation across U.S. virtual care delivery.

Nationwide Rollouts

Huma has also partnered with several countries to roll out this technology across all clinics as part of government-led digital health initiatives. Capturing clinical notes and automatically entering them into EMR systems remains a major challenge for many countries striving to accelerate the digitalization of their healthcare infrastructure.

About Huma

Huma owns and operates leading digital and AI-first health products, including Aluna, myGP, GDm, eConsult, and more. All are supported by an AI-driven, software-defined, and federated-enabled operating model.

Its portfolio powers over 4,500 hospitals and clinics, most major pharmaceutical companies, and CROs, with deployments across more than 70 countries. Huma’s disease-agnostic cloud platform (HCP) is built for rapid, no-code configuration and seamless AI/ML integration. It has been recognized with FDA 510(k) Class II, EU MDR Class IIb, and other major regulatory certifications. These capabilities enable Huma to quickly launch new use cases and optimize acquired assets. Learn more at huma.com.