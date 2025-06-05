Simbe and DeCicco & Sons Launch Strategic Partnership at New Flagship Location

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simbe , the market leader in retail shelf digitization, today announced a strategic partnership with DeCicco & Sons, one of New York’s most respected family-owned grocery chains. The partnership brings Simbe’s Store Intelligence™ platform to DeCicco’s flagship Sleepy Hollow location, and additional stores in Eastchester and Larchmont.

Simbe’s platform delivers real-time, storewide visibility into pricing accuracy, product availability, and inventory placement—supporting greater operational precision and in-store execution.

"At DeCicco & Sons, we've always prided ourselves on providing the finest selection of products with exceptional customer service," said John DeCicco Jr., President of DeCicco & Sons. "Partnering with Simbe allows us to enhance that experience even further. By automating inventory management, our team members can spend more time assisting customers and less time on repetitive tasks. This technology perfectly complements our vision for the future of grocery retail, expediting order fulfillment to our distribution and vendor partners."

The partnership marks a step forward in Simbe’s East Coast expansion and reinforces the company’s role as the infrastructure powering modern retail. Delivering up to 98% on-shelf product availability and 90% improved pricing accuracy, Simbe’s platform ensures the store floor matches what shoppers expect—and what digital systems rely on to fulfill.

“DeCicco & Sons is setting a new bar for retail innovation,” said Brad Bogolea, CEO and Co-Founder of Simbe. “We’re proud to be their technology partner as they scale a smarter, faster, more connected shopping experience.”

The Sleepy Hollow flagship integrates Simbe’s platform alongside other forward-looking technologies, such as digital shelf displays from Aperion , contactless checkout, and mobile integrations. Together, these integrated technologies create a seamless, modern retail environment that boosts product availability, pricing accuracy, and service quality while reducing manual effort.

For DeCicco & Sons, it’s not just about innovation; it’s about precision at scale. With real-time shelf intelligence powering internal systems and shopper-facing services, the retailer can streamline fulfillment, reduce labor inefficiencies, and deliver a more consistent, trusted customer experience across locations.

ABOUT DECICCO & SONS

Founded in 1973 when John DeCicco Sr. acquired a small grocery store in the Bronx, DeCicco & Sons has grown to become a premier grocery chain in the New York metropolitan area. For over 50 years, the company has maintained a commitment to providing the highest quality food with personalized service. Today, the second generation, John Jr., Chris, and Joe Jr., operates eleven stores throughout Westchester and Putnam Counties, including the newest flagship location in Sleepy Hollow. DeCicco & Sons is known for its exceptional selection of produce, meats, seafood, prepared foods, and specialty items, as well as its innovative approach to grocery retail.

ABOUT SIMBE

Only Simbe’s Store Intelligence™ platform offers multimodal solutions to increase retail brands’ performance with unprecedented visibility and near real-time insights. Cutting-edge AI and robotics power business-critical intelligence that streamlines inventory management and store operations, while elevating store teams and shoppers’ experiences.

Simbe’s comprehensive platform includes the world’s first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which identifies exact product location, stock level, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading computer vision. Simbe works with top global brands in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.simberobotics.com .

