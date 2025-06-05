Grip Security Launches Identity Threat Detection and Response 2.0 — Transforming SecOps for the SaaS Era

BOSTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grip Security, the pioneer of identity-first security for the modern SaaS enterprise, today announced the launch of Identity Threat Detection and Response 2.0 (ITDR 2.0). The new innovation is purpose-built to help Security Operations (SecOps) teams prevent, detect and respond to identity threats in a SaaS-first world faster and more effectively than ever before.

SaaS has broken cybersecurity

What used to be a centralized, controlled IT environment is now an ungoverned galaxy of apps, identities and data flows. Every company today runs on SaaS whether they planned to or not. Most have two to three times more SaaS in use than they even realize. Sensitive data is scattered across both sanctioned and unsanctioned apps. Former employees often retain access. API-driven integrations multiply and the number of apps continues to grow daily. As a result, the corporate attack surface has become massive, invisible and unmanageable with traditional tools.

“Not only did we aggregate data and make existing information easier to interpret, we completely reimagined what SaaS security needs to be,” said Lior Yaari, CEO and Co-founder at Grip Security. “Grip ITDR 2.0 introduces entirely new indicators of risk and signals never before harnessed by SecOps, combining them into a prevention plus detection and response product that gives teams unprecedented visibility, control and the ability to secure SaaS environments at enterprise scale.”

Prevention as a force multiplier for SecOps

Most identity solutions focus solely on detection and response after an attack has already started. Grip ITDR 2.0 changes the game by embedding prevention directly into the security workflow. By proactively identifying weak credentials, stale accounts, risky OAuth grants and misconfigurations, Grip reduces the number of incidents that ever require a response.

The benefits of prevention are exponential:

Fewer security incidents to investigate

Simpler, faster fixes compared to post-breach cleanup

Avoidance of regulatory fines and reputational damage

Reduced analyst workload and burnout

A more resilient, agile business ready to innovate without fear



In short, stopping identity threats before they escalate isn’t just cost-effective, it’s transformative.

Grip Security ITDR 2.0

Traditional ITDR tools fall short because they were designed for an era where networks and endpoints were the perimeter, apps were countable and IT held the keys. These tools focus narrowly on identity systems like IdPs, uncover only rudimentary indicators of risk and deliver reactive signals, often centered on login anomalies.

Grip ITDR 2.0 breaks that mold by delivering unprecedented visibility and control across the full SaaS risk landscape and enables SecOps teams to move beyond firefighting and toward proactive, prevention-driven security operations.

Grip ITDR 2.0 offers a powerful suite of capabilities, including:

Identity attack surface management and security posture improvement

Continuous monitoring and adaptive detection tuning

Real-time threat detection across all SaaS (including shadow and unmanaged apps)

Detection of malicious OAuth grants and high-risk browser extensions

Blast radius visualization and investigation panel

One-click and automated response actions

By unifying identity signals across the SaaS ecosystem, Grip gives SecOps teams the tools they need to act with speed, precision and confidence. Furthermore, the product has capabilities that go far beyond traditional ITDR tools.

Grip Security Offers Complete Solution

Grip ITDR 2.0 is part of Grip Security’s comprehensive suite of products designed to help enterprises manage, govern and secure SaaS use without slowing down the business.

SaaS Security Control Plane (SSCP) – Unify visibility, policy enforcement and access control across all SaaS applications, giving security teams a centralized command center to manage and secure both sanctioned and shadow SaaS

– Unify visibility, policy enforcement and access control across all SaaS applications, giving security teams a centralized command center to manage and secure both sanctioned and shadow SaaS SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) – Continuously monitor, assess and harden SaaS configurations to reduce misconfigurations, enforce best practices and ensure compliance across the organization’s SaaS stack

– Continuously monitor, assess and harden SaaS configurations to reduce misconfigurations, enforce best practices and ensure compliance across the organization’s SaaS stack Extend User Security (Browser Extension) – Strengthen user-level protection by extending security directly to the browser, enabling real-time monitoring, user notifications and targeted actions that reduce risk from the point of access



By giving cybersecurity, risk, governance and identity security teams deep visibility and control over both sanctioned and unsanctioned SaaS, Grip empowers organizations to reduce identity and access risk, enforce security policies, and maintain compliance—while still allowing employees the flexibility to adopt the SaaS tools they need to innovate and perform. Instead of forcing rigid lock-downs or creating productivity roadblocks, Grip’s platform delivers a balanced approach: enabling safe SaaS adoption with guardrails, reducing the organization’s overall risk exposure and ensuring security teams have the insights and controls they need to protect sensitive data, meet regulatory obligations and keep pace with the SaaS-driven enterprise.

Availability

Grip ITDR 2.0 is available immediately for purchase. Organizations ready to elevate their SecOps capabilities, reduce identity risk and secure their SaaS environments at scale can get started today. For more information or to schedule a demo, please contact Grip Security.

About Grip Security

Grip Security is a pioneer in SaaS identity risk management, providing innovative solutions to help enterprises address the security risks associated with widespread SaaS adoption. The company’s SaaS Security Control Plane platform helps companies discover, prioritize, secure and orchestrate the mitigation and remediation of risks. The innovative approach of leveraging identity as the key control point allows companies to secure all SaaS applications and empowers enterprises to embrace SaaS adoption securely.

