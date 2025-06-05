Europe Microfluidics Market Trends and Competition Analysis 2025-2030

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Microfluidics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe microfluidics market is anticipated to reach USD 20.39 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2025 to 2030. The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements and increasing demand across various sectors, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and life sciences. Microfluidics, which involves the precise manipulation of small fluid volumes at the micron scale, has become a critical component in a variety of applications, such as lab-on-a-chip devices, point-of-care diagnostics, and drug delivery systems.







One of the primary drivers of the market is the growing demand for faster and more accurate diagnostic solutions. Microfluidic devices offer significant advantages with the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for rapid, on-site testing. These technologies allow for the efficient analysis of biological samples in smaller, more affordable formats, enabling near-instant results. The trend toward personalized medicine in Europe is also contributing to market expansion. Microfluidics plays a crucial role in developing personalized treatments by allowing for more precise and controlled drug delivery, as well as individualized diagnostics.



Moreover, the healthcare sector is increasingly adopting lab-on-a-chip technologies. These devices integrate multiple laboratory functions onto a single chip, providing a compact and highly efficient way to conduct complex tests. As the demand for point-of-care diagnostics grows, particularly in areas like infectious disease detection, these microfluidic systems are seen as valuable tools that can reduce testing time and improve accessibility to medical services, especially in rural or underserved regions. The ability of microfluidics to deliver accurate results outside traditional lab environments is revolutionizing healthcare delivery across Europe.



In addition to healthcare applications, microfluidics is seeing expanding use in drug development and pharmaceuticals. The technology enables more efficient screening of potential drug candidates, optimizing the drug discovery process and reducing costs. The ability to precisely control fluid flow and manipulate small volumes of substances is essential in high-throughput screening, which is a critical step in identifying effective compounds. As pharmaceutical companies continue to focus on improving the efficiency of their research and development processes, microfluidics is becoming an indispensable tool.



Europe Microfluidics Market Report Highlights

Based on the product, the microfluidic components segment held the largest revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for microfluidic chips, sensors, pumps, and valves, which are essential components for a wide range of applications, particularly in diagnostics and drug delivery systems.

Based on technology, the lab-on-a-chip segment held the largest revenue share of 39.85% in 2024. This dominant share is attributed to the increasing use of lab-on-a-chip devices in diagnostics, particularly for point-of-care applications, where rapid and cost-effective testing is crucial. On the other hand, Organ-on-a-chip is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on material type, the PDMS segment held the largest revenue share of 35.29% in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment is driven by PDMS's exceptional properties, such as biocompatibility, flexibility, ease of fabrication, and optical transparency, which make it ideal for a wide range of microfluidic applications.

The medical segment held the largest market share in 2024 and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Driven by the demand for advanced diagnostics, point-of-care devices, and personalized medicine, microfluidics offers faster, more accurate, and cost-effective solutions. Its growing use in lab-on-a-chip devices, disease diagnostics, and drug testing is transforming medical diagnostics and treatment.

Germany dominated the market with a 24.85% share in 2024, driven by strong biopharmaceutical R&D investments, high adoption of advanced diagnostics, and growing penetration of advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Europe

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Advancements in 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing

3.2.1.2. Rising Research & Development Investments

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High initial costs

3.3. Europe Microfluidics Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.3.4. Microfluidics Fabrication Cost Analysis



Chapter 4. Europe Microfluidics Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Product Segment Dashboard

4.2. Europe Microfluidics Market Product Movement Analysis

4.3. Europe Microfluidics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Microfluidic-based Devices

4.5. Microfluidic Components

Chapter 5. Europe Microfluidics Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Technology Segment Dashboard

5.2. Europe Microfluidics Market Technology Movement Analysis

5.3. Europe Microfluidics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Technology, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Lab-on-a-chip

5.5. Organ-on-a-chip

5.6. Continuous Flow Microfluidics

5.7. Optofluidics and Microfluidics

5.8. Acoustofluidics and Microfluidics

5.9. Electrophoresis and Microfluidics

Chapter 6. Europe Microfluidics Market: Material Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Material Type Segment Dashboard

6.2. Europe Microfluidics Market Material Type Movement Analysis

6.3. Europe Microfluidics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Material Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Silicon

6.5. Glass

6.6. Polymer

6.7. PDMS

6.8. Others

Chapter 7. Europe Microfluidics Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Segment Dashboard

7.2. Europe Microfluidics Market Application Movement Analysis

7.3. Europe Microfluidics Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Medical

7.5. Non-medical

Chapter 8. Europe Microfluidics Market: Country Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Europe

8.1.1. Europe market estimates and forecasts 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.1.2. UK

8.1.3. Germany

8.1.4. France

8.1.5. Italy

8.1.6. Spain

8.1.7. Norway

8.1.8. Sweden

8.1.9. Denmark

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Strategy Mapping

9.3. Company Market Position Analysis, 2024

9.4. Company Profiles/Listing

9.4.1. Illumina, Inc.

9.4.2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.4.3. Revvity

9.4.4. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.4.5. Danaher

9.4.6. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

9.4.7. Merck KGaA

9.4.8. Abbott

9.4.9. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

9.4.10. Standard BioTools

