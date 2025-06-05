Logic Semiconductor Market to Reach USD 207.32 Billion by 2032, Due to Growing Demand for High-performance Computing & AI Applications | SNS Insider

Austin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logic Semiconductor Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Logic Semiconductor Market size was valued at USD 140.66 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 207.32 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.06% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.”

What are the factors driving Logic Semiconductor Market Growth?

The logic semiconductor market is rapidly growing due to increasing demand across consumer electronics, automotive, AI, IoT, and 5G technologies. Advances in chip design, performance, and energy efficiency have boosted investment returns, driving market expansion. The U.S. market, valued at USD 48.31 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 61.24 billion by 2032, fueled by AI, 5G, and automotive electronics growth. Leading companies including Fujitsu and Marvell are enhancing their portfolios with high-performance solutions for automotive, industrial automation, cloud computing, and 5G infrastructure. The rising adoption of AI, 5G, and IoT technologies requires powerful logic semiconductors to support data processing, connectivity, and seamless integration, creating significant opportunities and driving sustained market growth globally. Arm Holdings is set to launch AI chips by late 2025, further pushing innovation.

Which Region is expected to dominate the Logic Semiconductor Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America dominated the logic semiconductor market with a 47.19% revenue share, due to presence of major players including Intel, AMD, Qualcomm and spent in R&D along with strong government support. The U.S. is known as the front runner of the region, as the vast technology pool leads in AI, 5g, cloud computing.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.62% during the forecast period, due to presence of prominent manufacturing centers such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Companies, such as TSMC and Samsung are leading the charge for next-gen logic chips that's driving growth in AI, IoT, and mobile. With its growing tech ecosystem and national ambitions for semiconductor self-sufficiency, China has emerged as a powerhouse in the region.

Europe’s market grows steadily, with Germany as the dominant player, supported by robust infrastructure and manufacturing expertise.

The Middle East & Africa and Latin America markets are also expanding, with the UAE and Brazil leading the region with increasing digital infrastructure, uptake of Smart Technologies and adoption of industrial automation.

Logic Semiconductor Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 140.66 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 207.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.06% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Type (Special Purpose Logic, Display Drivers, General Purpose Logic, Application Specific Integrated Circuit, Programmable Logic Devices)



•By End-User (Communication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing, Others)

Which type segment led the Logic Semiconductor Market in 2024?

By Type, The programmable logic device segment led the logic semiconductor market in 2024 with a 37.35% revenue share. The market was propelled by the introduction of new (Altera / Intel) or next-generation (Xilinx / AMD) high-performance FPGAs for AI and 5G applications from several suppliers.

The display drivers segment is projected to grow fastest at a 6.14% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by the increasing adoption of high-resolution displays in smartphones, smart TVs and car dashboards along with product innovation in OLED and microLED driver ICs by Samsung and Novatek.

Which end-user segment adopts logic semiconductors the most?

By End-user, The consumer electronics segment led the logic semiconductor market in 2024 with a 41% share, driven by rising demand for smartphones, smart home devices, and wearables. Companies like Apple and Samsung have launched advanced processors that enhance device performance.

The automotive segment is expected to grow fastest at a 6.26% CAGR over 2025-2032, owing to electric vehicles, ADAS, and infotainment systems. Tesla and NVIDIA are among the main companies shipping high performance logic chips for autonomous and smart vehicle applications.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Novatek Microelectronics

Teledyne Defense Electronics LLC

NXP Semiconductors

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Xilinx Inc.

Intel Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd.

Himax Technologies Inc

Recent News:

In Aug 2024, India is fortifying its semiconductor ecosystem with Taiwan investment, with a focus on mature node chip production combined with consistent government incentives and workforce training programs. This strategic partnership is intended to decrease dependence on China and achieve a self-reliant chip industry.

In Aug 2024, China is investing tens of billions to develop its semiconductor industry but it is still years behind global leaders like TSMC in making advanced chips. It is also catching up in the production of older chips but is behind on the newest technology for logic chips.

