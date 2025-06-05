Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Strategic Research Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $429.1 Million by 2030 - Breakthrough Designation Status and Fast Track Approvals Accelerate Regulatory Momentum

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy was valued at US$156.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$429.1 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2024 to 2030.





Oncolytic virus immunotherapy is gaining renewed momentum in oncology as a dual-action therapeutic strategy that combines direct tumor lysis with immune system priming. These genetically engineered or naturally occurring viruses selectively infect and replicate in tumor cells, causing their destruction while releasing tumor-associated antigens that stimulate anti-cancer immune responses. Unlike traditional chemotherapy or radiation, oncolytic viruses act locally at the tumor site and systemically through immune activation, positioning them as versatile agents in both solid and hematologic malignancies.

What Is Powering Long-Term Growth and Scientific Innovation in the Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market?



The growth in the oncolytic virus immunotherapy market is powered by a paradigm shift toward immune-driven cancer control, rising incidence of refractory tumors, and growing regulatory openness to gene-modified biologicals. Oncolytic viruses offer a platform approach with customizable payloads and delivery options, making them highly adaptable to evolving immuno-oncology landscapes. Their ability to initiate cold-to-hot tumor conversion addresses one of the biggest challenges in cancer immunotherapy today.



Pharmaceutical companies are accelerating R&D through collaborations with academic virologists, biotech firms, and clinical oncology networks. AI-driven viral vector design, CRISPR-enabled transgene integration, and intratumoral microdosing techniques are improving specificity and safety profiles. Investment in scalable manufacturing, lyophilized formulations, and cold-chain logistics is supporting broader market readiness. As personalized cancer vaccines and immune cell therapies gain traction, oncolytic viruses are poised to serve as immune amplifiers that bridge innate and adaptive response layers. The future of cancer immunotherapy will be increasingly shaped by these programmable, self-amplifying, and immune-sensitizing viral agents.



How Are Genetic Engineering and Combination Protocols Expanding the Potential of Oncolytic Virotherapy?



Recent breakthroughs in synthetic biology and vector engineering are significantly enhancing the safety, selectivity, and immune-stimulatory capabilities of oncolytic viruses. New viral constructs - based on herpes simplex virus (HSV), adenovirus, vaccinia virus, and reovirus - are being armed with immune-boosting transgenes such as GM-CSF, interleukins, or checkpoint blockade peptides. These modifications allow the virus to not only destroy tumor cells but also convert the tumor microenvironment (TME) into an immunologically active site.



Combination therapies are a major focus, with oncolytic viruses increasingly paired with immune checkpoint inhibitors (e.g., anti-PD-1/PD-L1), CAR-T therapies, or radiotherapy to overcome resistance mechanisms and enhance systemic anti-tumor responses. Intratumoral delivery methods, dose escalation protocols, and multi-site administration strategies are improving virus biodistribution and reducing off-target effects. Liquid biopsy and imaging biomarkers are being developed to monitor viral persistence, immune infiltration, and treatment response in real time. These advancements are transitioning oncolytic virotherapy from a niche modality into an integral component of multi-modal cancer treatment frameworks.



Which Tumor Types and Geographies Are Shaping the Clinical and Commercial Landscape for Oncolytic Viruses?



Solid tumors with immunosuppressive microenvironments - such as melanoma, glioblastoma, pancreatic cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma - are prime candidates for oncolytic virotherapy. These cancers typically respond poorly to conventional therapies and often lack T-cell infiltration, which oncolytic viruses can help overcome. Hematologic malignancies like lymphoma and multiple myeloma are also being targeted through engineered viruses capable of engaging both innate and adaptive immunity.



North America leads clinical development, with the U.S. hosting the majority of early-phase and pivotal trials. The presence of major virotherapy developers, robust funding ecosystems, and an innovation-friendly regulatory environment accelerates translational progress. Europe follows with strong academic-industry partnerships and regulatory support through the EMA's Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) designation. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a competitive landscape, particularly in China, where biotech firms are investing heavily in oncolytic platforms and regulatory reforms are enabling faster trial initiation. Global oncology centers are increasingly integrating oncolytic viruses into compassionate use programs and combination trial protocols.



