Philippines Social Commerce Market Databook 2025, Featuring Resellee, cafe24 corp, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in the Philippines is experiencing dynamic growth, anticipated to expand at an annual growth rate of 17.2%, reaching USD 2.30 billion by 2025. Having achieved a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021-2024, this robust growth is forecast to continue at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2025-2030, culminating in a market size of approximately USD 4.17 billion by 2030.

This growth is driven by the convergence of social media platforms with e-commerce functionalities, and consumer demand for interactive and seamless shopping experiences.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the social commerce sector in Philippines, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



Key Insights

The integration of e-commerce features into social media platforms has revolutionized the landscape, with Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok emerging as pivotal channels. Enhanced shopping experiences facilitated by these platforms and seamless payment integrations will further drive consumer engagement.

The rise of live commerce allows brands and influencers to engage directly with consumers, building trust and prompting immediate purchase decisions. Platforms like Facebook Live and Instagram Live are instrumental in driving this growth.

Partnerships with influencers are vital in promoting products authentically. Trust-driven campaigns by social media personalities ensure higher consumer engagement and conversion rates, especially in beauty and fashion sectors.

The integration of secure and convenient payment solutions within social media channels is key to enhancing the shopping experience. The demand for digital wallets and mobile banking is visibly shaping this trend.

Authenticity and personalization are becoming crucial differentiators, compelling brands to focus on tailored and genuine communication strategies to forge lasting consumer relationships.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments in the Philippines's Social Commerce Market

The social commerce sector in the Philippines is driven by increased internet access, prevalent social media usage, and the merger of seamless digital shopping experiences. Key players like Lazada, Shopee, and Facebook dominate, while new entrants such as Temu introduce heightened competitive dynamics. The sector is further bolstered by strategic alliances and advancements in integrated payment and BNPL solutions.

Forward-looking dynamics suggest an increased focus on AI-driven personalization, live commerce features, and AR shopping developments. As regulatory landscapes evolve alongside technical advancements, companies that navigate these changes adeptly will thrive.

Key Players and New Entrants

Established e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee have a strong presence in the Philippine market, offering a wide range of products and services. In addition to these, social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have emerged as significant players in the social commerce space. These platforms offer integrated shopping features that allow users to purchase products directly within the apps. These platforms have become essential tools for businesses aiming to reach a wider audience and enhance customer engagement.

New entrants are also making their mark by introducing innovative solutions tailored to the Philippine market. For instance, in August 2023, Temu entered Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, challenging established players such as Shopee and Lazada. Temu's entry signifies the increasing competitiveness of the social commerce landscape, as it aims to attract consumers with unique offerings and competitive pricing.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions

The Philippine social commerce sector has witnessed notable developments in partnerships and strategic alliances to enhance market presence and service offerings. For instance, in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) segment, Atome Financial reported significant growth in its BNPL card offerings, with a monthly increase of over 20% in its cardholder base as of September 2024. The company focuses on improving its BNPL card to meet customer demand for higher credit limits while maintaining responsible lending practices, aiming to expand the use of BNPL for various expenses, such as utility bills and e-commerce purchases.

While specific mergers and acquisitions within the social commerce segment have not been prominently reported in the past year, the overall M&A environment in the Philippines remains dynamic. The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has issued guidelines for reviewing mergers and acquisitions in digital markets, reflecting the regulatory body's proactive stance in monitoring and assessing competitive practices within the evolving digital economy.

Outlook

The competitive landscape of social commerce in the Philippines is anticipated to become more intense in the coming years. Established players are expected to enhance their platforms with advanced features such as augmented reality shopping and personalized recommendations to retain and grow their user bases. The integration of seamless payment solutions and live commerce strategies will also likely become more prevalent, further enriching the consumer shopping experience.

New entrants will likely continue to emerge, bringing innovative solutions and targeting specific consumer segments. Additionally, strategic partnerships and potential mergers or acquisitions may reshape the market structure as companies seek to consolidate resources and expand their capabilities to stay competitive. The regulatory environment will also play a crucial role, with potential new policies influencing market dynamics and operational strategies.

Companies Featured

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Resellee

cafe24 corp.

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Philippines. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Philippines Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Philippines Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Philippines Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories

Philippines Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment

Philippines Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

Philippines Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

Philippines Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

Philippines Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

Philippines Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Philippines Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wbhapz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.