Global Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2020-2025: 3,350 Biopharma Agreements Analyzed with Financial Terms, Partnering Trends, and Contract Insights

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the oncology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 3,350 oncology deals from 2020 to 2025.
Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2020
- Browse oncology collaboration and licensing deals
- Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
- Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
- Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type
- Leading deals by value
- Most active dealmakers
- Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
- Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
- Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
- Save hundreds of hours of research time
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
2,954 companies are featured in the report, including (sorted a-z):
- 1ST Biotherapeutics
- 2cureX
- 2seventy bio
- 3B Pharmaceuticals
- 3D Medicines
- 3SBio
- 3T Biosciences
- 4baseCare
- 4bases
- 4C Biomed
- 4D Path
- 4D Pharma
- 7 Hills Pharma
- 9 Meters Biopharma
- 48Hour Discovery
- 111
- A*STAR Agency for Science
- Technology and Research
- A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute
- A*STAR Singapore Immunology Network
- A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology
- A2 Biotherapeutics
- A2A Pharmaceuticals
- A3P Biomedical
- Aadi Bioscience
- Aarvik Therapeutics
- Abbisko Therapeutics
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Abcam
- AbCellera Biologics
- Abdul Latif Jameel Health
- AbelZeta Pharma
- Abera Bioscience
- Abilita Bio
- Abilita Therapeutics
- Abintus Bio
- Abiosciences
- Ablaze Pharmaceuticals
- ABL Bio
- Ab Magnitude Ventures
- Abound Bio
- Abpro
- Abramson Cancer Center
- AbSci
- AbTherx
- AbTis
- ABVC BioPharma
- Abveris
- ABX
- Academic Breast Cancer Consortium
- Accelerated Biosciences
- Accent Therapeutics
- Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition
- Acclinate
- Accuray
- AccuStem Sciences
- ACEA Therapeutics
- Acepodia
- Acerand Therapeutics
- Acerta Pharma
- Achilles Therapeutics
- Acibadem University
- Acrivon Therapeutics
- Acrotech Biopharma
- Actimed Therapeutics
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- ACT Therapeutics
- Actuate Therapeutics
- Acucela
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Adagene
- AdAlta
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals
- Adaptimmune
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Adaptive Research
- AdaptVac
- Adcendo
- ADC Therapeutics
- Addario Lung Cancer Medical Institute
- AdhereTech
- Adimab
- Adlai Nortye
- Advancell
- Advaxis
- Advenchen Laboratories
- Aerogen
- Aethlon Medical
- Aethon Therapeutics
- Aetion
- Affimed Therapeutics
- Affini-T Therapeutics
- AGC Biologics
- Agena Bioscience
- Agencja Badan Medycznych
- Agendia
- Agenus Bio
- AgeX Therapeutics
- Agilent Technologies
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- AgonOx
- AiCure
- Aidence
- Aidoc
- Aignostics
- AIkido Pharma
- AI Longevity
- AimedBio
- AIM ImmunoTech
- Ainos
- Aion Therapeutic
- AI Proteins
- Aitia
- AiVita Biomedical
- Ajax Therapeutics
- Ajinomoto
- Akamis Bio
- Akeso Biopharma
- Akoya Biosciences
- AKSO Biopharmaceutical
- Akston Biosciences
- Aktis Oncology
- Alamar Biosciences
- Alaya.bio
- Albany Medical College
- Alberta Health Services
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Alcedis
- Alchemab
- Alector
- Alessa Therapeutics
- Aleta Biotherapeutics
- Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation
- Alibaba Health
- ALK Positive
- Alkyon Therapeutics
- All4Cure
- Allarity Therapeutics
- Allcyte
- Allelica
- Alliance for Cancer Gene Therapy
- Alliance Foundation Trials
- Alligator Bioscience
- Allist Pharma
- Allogene Overland Biopharm
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Alloplex Biotherapeutics
- Allorion Therapeutics
- Alloy Therapeutics
- Almac Diagnostics
- Almac Group
- Almirall
- Alopexx
- Alpha Biopharma
- Alpha Cancer Technologies
- Alphageneron Pharmaceuticals
- Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals
- Alphamab Oncology
- Alpha Tau Medical
- Alpine Immune Sciences
- Alteogen
- Alverno Clinical Laboratories
- Alvotech
- ALX Oncology
- Amasa Therapeutics
- Amazon Web Services
- Amber Pharmacy
- Ambry Genetics
- American Association for Cancer Research
- American Lung Association
- American Preclinical Services
- American Skin Association
- American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
- American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- Amgen
- AmMax Bio
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Amoy Diagnostics
- Amphista Therapeutics
- AmplifyBio
- Amunix
- AnchorDx
- Angiogenesis Foundation
- Angle
- AnHeart Therapeutics
- Anima Biotech
- Anivive Lifesciences
- Anixa Biosciences
- Anji Pharma
- Anju Software
- Ankarys Therapeutics
- Ankyra Therapeutics
- Anocca AB
- Anova Enterprises
- Anpac Bio-Medical Science
- ANP Technologies
- Antengene
- Anthony Nolan
- Antisoma Therapeutics
- Antiverse
- Apeiron Biologics
- Apexigen
- Apmonia Therapeutics
- Apollomics
- Apollon Formularies
- Apollo Therapeutics
- Appia Bio
- Applied BioMath
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fcvh6b
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.