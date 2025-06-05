Latin America 5G Private Networks Market Outlook to 2030: Explore Case Studies and Growth Opportunities in LATAM's 5G PN Industry

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Private Networks, Latin America, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study offers an extensive analysis of the key trends and technologies shaping the 5G private network (PN) industry in Latin America (LATAM). It includes detailed segmentation by business model, technology, and vertical industry, highlighting the dynamics and challenges within the region.

While it emphasizes qualitative insights over quantitative data, the study also explores significant growth drivers, restraints, distribution channels, pricing trends, and ROI analysis, offering a thorough understanding of the factors influencing the 5G PN industry in LATAM.

Quantitatively, it offers revenue forecasts by technology and vertical industry, with the corresponding compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The study also offers 3 case studies and 3 growth opportunities, highlighting the potential growth in the region's 5G PN space.



The study aims to equip industry stakeholders with the insights required to make informed decisions and capitalize on growth opportunities in the evolving 5G PN industry, and it does this by thoroughly examining emerging trends and technologies revolutionizing LATAM.

Case Studies Include:

5G SA PN for Nestle

5G SA PN Trials for AngloGold Ashanti

5G PN Project for Petrobras

Growth Opportunities Include:

Vendor Collaboration for Managed Services Models

Cloud-native Solutions for As-a-Service Business Models

Unlicensed Spectrum for Enterprise-built Business Model Implementation

Key Topics Covered:



Scope and Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Vendor Type

Segmentation by Business Model

Segmentation by Industry

Transformation in the 5G Private Network Industry

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 5G PN Industry

5G Private Networks: Introduction

Private Networks Versus Public Networks

PN System Architecture

PNs and Spectrum

Technology: 4G LTE Versus 5G PNs

Deployment: On-premises Versus On-cloud

Other Connectivity Solutions

PNs or Wi-Fi?

Strategic Options Grid: Benchmarking Connectivity Options' Strategic Attractiveness

Complementary Solutions: Network Slicing, Edge Computing, and AI

Distribution Channels and Competitive Environment

Distribution Channels

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in the LATAM 5G Private Network Industry

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Growth Metrics

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast by Network Type

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical

Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical

Pricing Trends

ROI Analysis

What is Happening in LATAM?

Growth Generator: Manufacturing

Segmentation by Industry

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Growth Generator: Mining

Segmentation by Industry

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Growth Generator: Oil and Gas

Segmentation by Industry

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Growth Generator: Logistics

Segmentation by Industry

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Growth Generator: Agriculture

Segmentation by Industry

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Growth Generator: Others

Segmentation by Industry

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Case Studies

Case Study 1: 5G SA PN for Nestle

Case Study 2: 5G SA PN Trials for AngloGold Ashanti

Case Study 3: 5G PN Project for Petrobras

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Vendor Collaboration for Managed Services Models

Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud-native Solutions for As-a-Service Business Models

Growth Opportunity 3: Unlicensed Spectrum for Enterprise-built Business Model Implementation

Appendix & Next Steps



