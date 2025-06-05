Latin America 5G Private Networks Market Outlook to 2030: Explore Case Studies and Growth Opportunities in LATAM's 5G PN Industry

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Private Networks, Latin America, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study offers an extensive analysis of the key trends and technologies shaping the 5G private network (PN) industry in Latin America (LATAM). It includes detailed segmentation by business model, technology, and vertical industry, highlighting the dynamics and challenges within the region.
While it emphasizes qualitative insights over quantitative data, the study also explores significant growth drivers, restraints, distribution channels, pricing trends, and ROI analysis, offering a thorough understanding of the factors influencing the 5G PN industry in LATAM.
Quantitatively, it offers revenue forecasts by technology and vertical industry, with the corresponding compound annual growth rates (CAGRs). The study also offers 3 case studies and 3 growth opportunities, highlighting the potential growth in the region's 5G PN space.
The study aims to equip industry stakeholders with the insights required to make informed decisions and capitalize on growth opportunities in the evolving 5G PN industry, and it does this by thoroughly examining emerging trends and technologies revolutionizing LATAM.
Case Studies Include:
- 5G SA PN for Nestle
- 5G SA PN Trials for AngloGold Ashanti
- 5G PN Project for Petrobras
Growth Opportunities Include:
- Vendor Collaboration for Managed Services Models
- Cloud-native Solutions for As-a-Service Business Models
- Unlicensed Spectrum for Enterprise-built Business Model Implementation
Key Topics Covered:
Scope and Segmentation
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Vendor Type
- Segmentation by Business Model
- Segmentation by Industry
Transformation in the 5G Private Network Industry
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the 5G PN Industry
5G Private Networks: Introduction
- Private Networks Versus Public Networks
- PN System Architecture
- PNs and Spectrum
- Technology: 4G LTE Versus 5G PNs
- Deployment: On-premises Versus On-cloud
Other Connectivity Solutions
- PNs or Wi-Fi?
- Strategic Options Grid: Benchmarking Connectivity Options' Strategic Attractiveness
- Complementary Solutions: Network Slicing, Edge Computing, and AI
Distribution Channels and Competitive Environment
- Distribution Channels
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator in the LATAM 5G Private Network Industry
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast by Network Type
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Percent Revenue by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Pricing Trends
- ROI Analysis
- What is Happening in LATAM?
Growth Generator: Manufacturing
- Segmentation by Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
Growth Generator: Mining
- Segmentation by Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
Growth Generator: Oil and Gas
- Segmentation by Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
Growth Generator: Logistics
- Segmentation by Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
Growth Generator: Agriculture
- Segmentation by Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
Growth Generator: Others
- Segmentation by Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
Case Studies
- Case Study 1: 5G SA PN for Nestle
- Case Study 2: 5G SA PN Trials for AngloGold Ashanti
- Case Study 3: 5G PN Project for Petrobras
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Vendor Collaboration for Managed Services Models
- Growth Opportunity 2: Cloud-native Solutions for As-a-Service Business Models
- Growth Opportunity 3: Unlicensed Spectrum for Enterprise-built Business Model Implementation
Appendix & Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gy7v2i
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.