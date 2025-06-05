Psychedelic Drugs Markets and Companies Analysis 2025-2029: Shares for Ketamine, GHB, MDMA, Psilocybin, and Other Drugs

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psychedelic Drugs Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The psychedelic drugs market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 1.94 billion between 2024 and 2029, supported by a remarkable CAGR of 14.3%. This anticipated surge is attributed to an increasing prevalence of mental health disorders, the gradual acceptance and legalization of psychedelic substances, and enhanced government programs aimed at mental health improvements.

Companies are increasingly focused on developing next-generation therapies for psychiatric disorders, which will significantly drive market growth. Additionally, the emphasis on mergers and acquisitions and expanding therapeutic applications for psychedelics will contribute to substantial market demand in the coming years.

This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the current market scenario, encompassing market size, forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It is informed by both primary and secondary information, including insights from key industry participants. The research sheds light on historical data while forecasting future market trajectories.

The psychedelic drugs market is categorized as follows:

By Type

Ketamine

GHB

MDMA

Psilocybin

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Others

By Application

Treatment resistant depression

Opiate addiction

By Route of Administration

Oral

Inhalation

Injectable

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including:

Psychedelic Drugs Market sizing

Psychedelic Drugs Market forecast

Psychedelic Drugs Market industry analysis

In-depth vendor analysis is a key feature of this report, aiding clients in enhancing their market position. The document provides a comprehensive examination of several leading market vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AbbVie Inc.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc

Braxia Scientific Corp.

COMPASS Pathways PLC

Cybin Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences Inc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Lykos Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.

Silo Pharma Inc.

Stella Center

The report's profound insights into upcoming trends and challenges equip companies to strategize effectively, leveraging all potential growth opportunities. Through methodical study, synthesis, and summation of various data sources, the market analysis in this report offers a well-rounded perspective informed by robust primary and secondary research. The document concludes with a detailed competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology, utilizing both qualitative and quantitative research for precise market growth forecasting.

