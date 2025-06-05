Anchoring Innovation and Community: EC-Council’s RSA 2025 Yacht Reception Sets the Stage for Black Hat USA

Tampa, Florida, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of RSA Conference 2025, EC-Council- the global leader in cybersecurity education and training, and creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential; hosted a landmark executive cocktail reception aboard a luxury yacht. This invite-only event brought together a handpicked network of cybersecurity decision-makers from across continents, creating a powerful forum for strategic exchange, global connection, and collective foresight. With its unique setting and high-caliber attendees, the evening served as a catalyst for industry-shaping dialogue at a time when cybersecurity is undergoing one of its most pivotal transformations.

The event brought together 150 senior executives from a pool of over 650 registrants, the reception represented a powerful cross-section of sectors, technology, finance, healthcare, consulting, and featured leaders from renowned global powerhouses like Amazon, Bank of America, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Uber, and Wells Fargo. This diversity reflected the depth of leadership fuelling the evening’s high-level discussions. From North America to Europe and Asia, participants

From North America to Europe and Asia, this international community of cybersecurity professionals united around a shared mission: defending digital ecosystems amid the rise of AI-driven threats. The yacht setting offered a rare chance to move beyond formal sessions, enabling candid, forward-looking conversations about the rapidly shifting threat landscape and the technologies that will define the future of cyber defense.

Jay Bavisi, Group President, EC-Council, shared:

“Cybersecurity cannot remain the domain of a few, it must be accessible to all. At EC-Council, we are building not just certifications, but a movement. One that empowers professionals across geographies and generations through high-impact training, real-world simulation, and community-led collaboration. Events like this reception are a reminder that the future of cybersecurity is collective, and we are proud to nurture the global community that drives it forward.”

The reception also marked a defining moment for EC-Council’s continued innovation. From the launch of CEH with AI-powered capabilities to the release of CPENT AI, and the introduction of The Hackerverse - a global competition platform that immerses learners in simulated real-world attack scenarios each initiative reflects EC-Council’s deep commitment to preparing professionals for tomorrow’s threats, today.

With its $100 million cybersecurity innovation initiative now underway, EC-Council is accelerating the development of solutions that bridge capability gaps, empower learners, and fuel next-gen defense strategies, creating a future where cybersecurity expertise is scalable, inclusive, and globally accessible.

Bavisi concluded, “By engaging with leaders at RSA and Black Hat, EC-Council continues to build a global movement focused on empowering professionals and democratizing access to critical cybersecurity skills. These conversations are shaping the future of digital defense.”

Next Stop: Black Hat USA 2025 at Top Golf

Building on the momentum from RSA, EC-Council is set to host its next major gathering during Black Hat USA 2025, this time at Top Golf Las Vegas. This high-energy, immersive experience will blend cybersecurity insights with interactive networking, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and rising talent for an unforgettable evening of connection and collaboration.

For media inquiries or to connect with EC-Council at Black Hat USA 2025, please contact:

press@eccouncil.org

About EC-Council:

EC-Council is the creator of the world-renowned Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) program and a leader in cybersecurity education. Founded in 2001, EC-Council’s mission is to provide high-quality training and certifications for cybersecurity professionals to keep organizations safe from cyber threats. EC-Council offers over 200 certifications and degrees in various cybersecurity domains, including forensics, security analysis, threat intelligence, and information security.

An ISO/IEC 17024 accredited organization, EC-Council has certified over 350,000 professionals worldwide, with clients ranging from government agencies to Fortune 100 companies. EC-Council is the gold standard in cybersecurity certification, trusted by the U.S. Department of Defense, the Army, Navy, Air Force, and leading global corporations.

For more information, visit: www.eccouncil.org

