Roederer Estate Receives First Ever 100-Point Score Awarded to U.S.-Made Sparkling Wine

PHILO, Calif., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roederer Estate has earned the first-ever perfect score for an American-made sparkling wine from a major wine publication, the 2019 L’Ermitage Brut Sparkling Wine recently achieved a 100-point score awarded by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

“This recognition for our top prestige cuvée is a testament to over 40 years of estate grape growing in California and more than 200+ years of winemaking experience. The timing is fantastic as we have just opened our redesigned hospitality center in the Anderson Valley where we are welcoming guests to enjoy the stunning views of the redwoods and sample wines such as the 2019 L’Ermitage,” said Nicole Carter, President of Roederer Estate.

Winemaker Arnaud Weyrich, who is only the second winemaker in Roederer Estate’s history, makes the determination each year if the vintage is exceptional and if a L’Ermitage bottling will be produced. He believes the 2019 vintage delivered wines of elegance and finesse and as such crafted the award-winning bottling from the vintage. The first vintage of L’Ermitage was 1989, and it has been produced 24 times including its debut.

“We don’t make our wines with scores in mind, and we always aim for the perfect blend in order to achieve the pinnacle of winemaking, but it is very rewarding to receive this affirmation of our efforts,” said Weyrich. “I feel so lucky to have such an amazing team working beside me, from Vineyard Operations Director Bob Gibson to all of our talented lab, cellar, and vineyard staff. Their dedication is what brings the quality to life in the bottle.”

The superlative Wine Enthusiast review of the 2019 vintage of L’Ermitage Brut, by well-known sommelier and wine expert Tonya Pitts, said, “If sunshine could be bottled it would be this. Aromas of fresh succulent stone fruit, a hint of yeast, citrus blossoms and notes of quince on the nose. The mousse is creamy and light with baked red apples, blood orange zest, white grapefruit, sticky caramel and layered salinity with a mouthwatering finish. It will bring a smile to your lips.”

It is not the first time Wine Enthusiast has bestowed a top honor on Roederer Estate. The magazine named the winery’s 2004 L’Ermitage Brut No. 1 in its Top 100 Wines of 2013.

About Roederer Estate

Since 1982, Roederer Estate has been dedicated to crafting exceptional sparkling wines in California’s Anderson Valley. Founded by 6th generation family member Jean-Claude Rouzaud of Champagne Louis Roederer, the estate was built on the belief that estate-grown fruit and meticulous winemaking are key to quality. Combining centuries-old traditions with the unique terroir of Mendocino County, Roederer Estate continues to produce méthode traditionnelle wines that honor both its French heritage and its California home.

Today, under the leadership of Frédéric Rouzaud, the seventh-generation head of Champagne Louis Roederer, Roederer Estate continues to uphold its founding vision — producing exceptional sparkling wines from estate-grown fruit, staying true to the land, and refining the artistry of méthode traditionnelle winemaking.

Roederer Estate wines, including L’Ermitage Brut, can be purchased at Roederer Estate’s Hospitality Center in Anderson Valley, online at https://roedererestate.com/, and in fine wine shops and restaurants in the U.S. and abroad.

From Wine Enthusiast. © 2025 Wine Enthusiast. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Jill Schlegel, jschlegel@roedererestate.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e65b6057-7e25-45c2-a7c2-194efa9d0dd8