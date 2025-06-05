Robot Charging Station Market Outlook Report 2025 - A $13.8 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Charging Station Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The robot charging station market is experiencing significant growth, with its size projected to expand from $7.15 billion in 2024 to $8.17 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This growth is fueled by increased industrial automation, escalating labor costs, demand for mobile EV charging solutions, governmental initiatives, and the swift escalation of e-commerce activities.

Forecasts indicate that the robot charging station market will reach $13.8 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 14%. Key drivers include advancements in autonomous driving technologies, deployment of varied automated charging solutions, and increased demand for efficient, multi-robot charging systems. Developments like the integration of machine learning and AI, collaborations between energy providers and robotics manufacturers, and incorporation of renewable energy into charging stations are pivotal trends.

Automation's growing adoption across sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing is a primary growth catalyst. Enhanced productivity, reduced operational costs, and scaling opportunities are prime motivators for this adoption. Robot charging stations are critical in this ecosystem, enabling continuous robotic operation with minimal downtime. Notably, the International Federation of Robotics reported a 5% increase in global industrial robot installations, totaling 553,052 units in 2023.

Industry players are pioneering new technologies to refine autonomous robot operations. For instance, Ford Motor Company unveiled a prototype robot charging station in July 2022 to facilitate EV charging for disabled drivers through a smartphone app, utilizing a robot arm for effortless connection. Similarly, in March 2024, Rocsys B.V. partnered with Autocar to pilot hands-free charging solutions for electric terminal tractors, aiming to boost fleet efficiency and sustainability.

Prominent companies shaping this landscape include Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, ABB Ltd, and ROCSYS B.V., among others. The Asia-Pacific region was noted as the largest market in 2024, with significant presence in countries like China, India, Japan, and others across Western Europe and North America.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

by Type: Fixed; Mobile

by Charging Type: Wired Charging; Wireless Charging; Fast Charging

by Connectivity: Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi); Bluetooth; Ethernet

by Application: Household Robots; Industrial Robots; Commercial Robots; Autonomous Delivery Robots

by End Use: Residential; Industrial; Commercial

Subsegments:

by Fixed Robot Charging Station: Wired Charging Station; Inductive (Wireless) Charging Station

by Mobile Robot Charging Station: Autonomous Mobile Charging Station; Docking-Based Charging Station

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Robot Charging Station market report include:

Volkswagen AG

Ford Motor Company

Hyundai Motor Company

ABB Ltd

Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology Co. Ltd.

Hai Robotics Co. Ltd.

NaaS Technology Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

EV Safe Charge Inc.

SMP Robotics Systems Corp.

ROCSYS B.V.

WiBotic Inc.

DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd

EVS TECH Co.

HEISHA Technology Co. Ltd.

Mob-Energy S.A.S

Trossen Robotics LLC

Tusk Robots Inc.

Wiferion GmbH

RobotLAB Inc.

VOLTERIO GmbH

Autev AG.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Robot Charging Station Market Characteristics

Robot Charging Station Market Trends and Strategies

Robot Charging Station Market - Macro Economic Scenario

Global Robot Charging Station Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework Global Robot Charging Station PESTEL Analysis Analysis of End Use Industries Global Robot Charging Station Market Growth Rate Analysis Global Robot Charging Station Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024 Global Robot Charging Station Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F Global Robot Charging Station Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Robot Charging Station Market Segmentation Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by Type Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by Charging Type Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by Connectivity Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by Application Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by End Use Global Robot Charging Station Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fixed, by Type Global Robot Charging Station Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mobile, by Type

Robot Charging Station Market Regional and Country Analysis Global Robot Charging Station Market, Split by Region Global Robot Charging Station Market, Split by Country

Asia-Pacific Robot Charging Station Market

China Robot Charging Station Market

India Robot Charging Station Market

Japan Robot Charging Station Market

Australia Robot Charging Station Market

Indonesia Robot Charging Station Market

South Korea Robot Charging Station Market

Western Europe Robot Charging Station Market

UK Robot Charging Station Market

Germany Robot Charging Station Market

France Robot Charging Station Market

Italy Robot Charging Station Market

Spain Robot Charging Station Market

Eastern Europe Robot Charging Station Market

Russia Robot Charging Station Market

North America Robot Charging Station Market

USA Robot Charging Station Market

Canada Robot Charging Station Market

South America Robot Charging Station Market

Brazil Robot Charging Station Market

Middle East Robot Charging Station Market

Africa Robot Charging Station Market

Robot Charging Station Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Robot Charging Station Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Global Robot Charging Station Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard

Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Robot Charging Station Market

Recent Developments in the Robot Charging Station Market

Robot Charging Station Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies Robot Charging Station Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities Robot Charging Station Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities Robot Charging Station Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s3mkbv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment