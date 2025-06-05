Robot Charging Station Market Outlook Report 2025 - A $13.8 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Charging Station Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The robot charging station market is experiencing significant growth, with its size projected to expand from $7.15 billion in 2024 to $8.17 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This growth is fueled by increased industrial automation, escalating labor costs, demand for mobile EV charging solutions, governmental initiatives, and the swift escalation of e-commerce activities.
Forecasts indicate that the robot charging station market will reach $13.8 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 14%. Key drivers include advancements in autonomous driving technologies, deployment of varied automated charging solutions, and increased demand for efficient, multi-robot charging systems. Developments like the integration of machine learning and AI, collaborations between energy providers and robotics manufacturers, and incorporation of renewable energy into charging stations are pivotal trends.
Automation's growing adoption across sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing is a primary growth catalyst. Enhanced productivity, reduced operational costs, and scaling opportunities are prime motivators for this adoption. Robot charging stations are critical in this ecosystem, enabling continuous robotic operation with minimal downtime. Notably, the International Federation of Robotics reported a 5% increase in global industrial robot installations, totaling 553,052 units in 2023.
Industry players are pioneering new technologies to refine autonomous robot operations. For instance, Ford Motor Company unveiled a prototype robot charging station in July 2022 to facilitate EV charging for disabled drivers through a smartphone app, utilizing a robot arm for effortless connection. Similarly, in March 2024, Rocsys B.V. partnered with Autocar to pilot hands-free charging solutions for electric terminal tractors, aiming to boost fleet efficiency and sustainability.
Prominent companies shaping this landscape include Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Company, ABB Ltd, and ROCSYS B.V., among others. The Asia-Pacific region was noted as the largest market in 2024, with significant presence in countries like China, India, Japan, and others across Western Europe and North America.
Report Scope
Markets Covered:
- by Type: Fixed; Mobile
- by Charging Type: Wired Charging; Wireless Charging; Fast Charging
- by Connectivity: Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi); Bluetooth; Ethernet
- by Application: Household Robots; Industrial Robots; Commercial Robots; Autonomous Delivery Robots
- by End Use: Residential; Industrial; Commercial
Subsegments:
- by Fixed Robot Charging Station: Wired Charging Station; Inductive (Wireless) Charging Station
- by Mobile Robot Charging Station: Autonomous Mobile Charging Station; Docking-Based Charging Station
Companies Featured
The companies featured in this Robot Charging Station market report include:
- Volkswagen AG
- Ford Motor Company
- Hyundai Motor Company
- ABB Ltd
- Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology Co. Ltd.
- Hai Robotics Co. Ltd.
- NaaS Technology Inc.
- Powermat Technologies Ltd.
- Clearpath Robotics Inc.
- EV Safe Charge Inc.
- SMP Robotics Systems Corp.
- ROCSYS B.V.
- WiBotic Inc.
- DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd
- EVS TECH Co.
- HEISHA Technology Co. Ltd.
- Mob-Energy S.A.S
- Trossen Robotics LLC
- Tusk Robots Inc.
- Wiferion GmbH
- RobotLAB Inc.
- VOLTERIO GmbH
- Autev AG.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$13.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Robot Charging Station Market Characteristics
- Robot Charging Station Market Trends and Strategies
- Robot Charging Station Market - Macro Economic Scenario
- Global Robot Charging Station Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
- Global Robot Charging Station PESTEL Analysis
- Analysis of End Use Industries
- Global Robot Charging Station Market Growth Rate Analysis
- Global Robot Charging Station Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024
- Global Robot Charging Station Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F
- Global Robot Charging Station Total Addressable Market (TAM)
- Robot Charging Station Market Segmentation
- Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by Type
- Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by Charging Type
- Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by Connectivity
- Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by Application
- Global Robot Charging Station Market, Segmentation by End Use
- Global Robot Charging Station Market, Sub-Segmentation of Fixed, by Type
- Global Robot Charging Station Market, Sub-Segmentation of Mobile, by Type
- Robot Charging Station Market Regional and Country Analysis
- Global Robot Charging Station Market, Split by Region
- Global Robot Charging Station Market, Split by Country
- Asia-Pacific Robot Charging Station Market
- China Robot Charging Station Market
- India Robot Charging Station Market
- Japan Robot Charging Station Market
- Australia Robot Charging Station Market
- Indonesia Robot Charging Station Market
- South Korea Robot Charging Station Market
- Western Europe Robot Charging Station Market
- UK Robot Charging Station Market
- Germany Robot Charging Station Market
- France Robot Charging Station Market
- Italy Robot Charging Station Market
- Spain Robot Charging Station Market
- Eastern Europe Robot Charging Station Market
- Russia Robot Charging Station Market
- North America Robot Charging Station Market
- USA Robot Charging Station Market
- Canada Robot Charging Station Market
- South America Robot Charging Station Market
- Brazil Robot Charging Station Market
- Middle East Robot Charging Station Market
- Africa Robot Charging Station Market
- Robot Charging Station Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- Robot Charging Station Market Other Major and Innovative Companies
- Global Robot Charging Station Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard
- Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Robot Charging Station Market
- Recent Developments in the Robot Charging Station Market
- Robot Charging Station Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies
- Robot Charging Station Market in 2029 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
- Robot Charging Station Market in 2029 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
- Robot Charging Station Market in 2029 - Growth Strategies
