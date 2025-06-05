Conveyor Belt Market Trends and Challenges: Lightweight Conveyor Belt Demand Grows Amid Raw Material Price Volatility

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conveyor Belt Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Conveyor Belt Market was valued at USD 4.96 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 6.68 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.92%.

This growth is fueled by rising demand for efficient material handling systems across sectors such as manufacturing, mining, logistics, and retail. Conveyor belts play a vital role in optimizing operations by streamlining the movement of goods, materials, and products throughout production lines and distribution centers. Increasing focus on automation and cost reduction is driving the widespread adoption of these systems. Technological advancements, including smart conveyor systems equipped with sensors, real-time monitoring, and automated controls, are enhancing performance and enabling predictive maintenance.

Additionally, the expansion of e-commerce and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies are reinforcing the need for robust conveyor solutions in fast-paced, high-volume environments.

Key Market Drivers: Growth in the Manufacturing Sector

The ongoing expansion of the global manufacturing sector is a major factor propelling the conveyor belt market. Industries such as automotive and consumer goods rely heavily on automation to streamline operations and cut labor costs. As of 2022, about 80% of automotive assembly lines in advanced markets utilized conveyor belts, a trend that is rapidly extending to emerging economies in Asia. These systems enhance workflow efficiency, reduce production time, and support consistent output. As global manufacturing output rises, especially in Asia-Pacific regions like China and India, the demand for conveyor systems as a core component of industrial infrastructure continues to climb.

Key Market Challenges: Raw Material Price Fluctuations

The volatility of raw material prices presents a significant challenge for conveyor belt manufacturers. Key materials such as rubber, steel, and synthetic components are susceptible to unpredictable price changes driven by global market dynamics. For example, in 2023, rubber prices surged by over 12% due to supply disruptions in Southeast Asia and rising energy costs.

This price instability impacts manufacturing expenses and complicates pricing strategies, especially for businesses operating on tight margins. Moreover, higher costs for oil-based synthetic rubbers and logistical constraints in global supply chains further strain profitability. This unpredictability in input costs limits scalability and long-term investment, posing a hurdle for market stability.

Key Market Trends: Growing Demand for Lightweight and Durable Materials

The shift toward lightweight yet high-durability conveyor belts is reshaping the market, particularly in industries facing extreme operational conditions such as mining, food processing, and automotive manufacturing. Advanced materials like polyurethane, polyester, and composite fabrics are gaining traction for their strength, flexibility, and reduced energy consumption. These modern belts reduce system weight, enhancing overall efficiency and operational performance.

In 2024, the global market for lightweight conveyor belts saw an estimated 15% growth, reflecting the rising preference for materials that extend product life while maintaining performance. Innovations in material science are further driving this trend, supporting enhanced load-bearing capacities and improved resistance to wear and tear.

Key Market Players:

Continental AG

Fenner Dunlop

Daewon Kangup

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd.

Habasit AG

Berndorf Band Group

Bando Chemical Industries Ltd.

Siban

Transcon Conveyor

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Conveyor Belt Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Conveyor Belt Market, By Type:

Flat Belts

Modular Belts

Cleated Belts

Roller Bed Belts

Others

Conveyor Belt Market, By Material:

Rubber

Polyurethane

PVC

Fabric

Leather

Conveyor Belt Market, By End-Use Industry:

Mining

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others

Conveyor Belt Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



