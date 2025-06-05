Fruit Snacks Market Size to Reach USD 11.69 Billion by 2031, Rising Healthy Snacking Trend Driving Market Growth | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive new report from The Insight Partners, the global fruit snacks market is observing significant growth owing to rising preference for healthy snacking.

The fruit snacks market report comprises a detailed analysis of different types of fruit snacks made of berries, apples, citrus fruits, bananas, cherries, pineapple, and other fruits and their sales through various offline and online retail channels, which are expected to drive the market toward significant growth in the coming years. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities.

To explore the valuable insights in the Fruit Snacks Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012592

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The fruit snacks market is expected to reach US$ 11.69 billion by 2031 from US$ 7.48 billion in 2024; it is expected to record a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Rising Healthy Snacking Trend: Over the past few years, people have been focusing on their health and fitness due to rising concerns related to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer. People are engaging in an active lifestyle and prefer to eat healthy food. This factor is propelling the demand for healthier food and snacking options. Fruit snacks with organic, low-sugar, and 100% natural claims are widely preferred by people as fruits are packed with fibers, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that offer the right amount of nutrition while not requiring to compromise on taste. Thus, the rising healthy snacking trend is driving the fruit snacks market. Increasing Popularity of Organic Fruit Snacks: The growing popularity of organic fruit snacks is significantly driving the global fruit snacks market. Consumers are increasingly seeking products made from fruits grown without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), aligning with a broader trend toward clean-label and natural foods. This shift is particularly evident in regions such as North America and Europe, where health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers are willing to pay a premium for snacks that meet these criteria. Organic fruit snacks are perceived to be healthier and more sustainable than conventional fruit snacks, offering cleaner and natural snacking options. Thus, the increasing popularity of organic fruit snacks is expected to provide substantial growth potential to the market over the forecast period. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

For Detailed Fruit Snacks Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fruit-snacks-market

Market Segmentation

Based on fruit type, the fruit snacks market is segmented into apples, bananas, berries, citrus fruits, and others. The berries segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on nature, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional.

Based on category, the market is segmented into low/no sugar and regular.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

The fruit snacks market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the fruit snacks market include SunOpta, Crispy Green, Welch Foods Inc, General Mills Inc, The Kellogg Company, Mott’s LLP, Sunkist Growers Inc, Mount Franklin Foods, FruitTreat, Bare Snacks, Nestle SA, Sensible Foods, That’s It Nutrition, and Brothers All Natural.

Trending Topics: healthy snacking trend, organic snacks, clean-label, ethically sourced, vegan, plant-based, non-GMO, etc.

Stay Updated on The Latest Fruit Snacks Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012592/

Global Headlines on Fruit Snacks

Welch's Fruit Snacks Adds Power Duo, Mango-Peach, to Its Portfolio

Sun-Maid Growers of California Launches ‘Grown Up’ Fruit Snack, Sun-Maid Farmstand Reserve; Steve Loftus Comments

Makers of Sanders candy and Kar's Nuts snacks add Smucker's cookie brand to portfolio

Arnott’s Group acquires three BFY snack brands

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Fruit Snacks Market Size and Growth Report (2021-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012592/

Conclusion

The global fruit snacks market is experiencing robust growth owing to the increasing consumer shift towards healthier snacking options, with a preference for products that are natural, low in added sugars, and rich in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fiber. This trend is complemented by the rising demand for clean-label and organic products, reflecting consumer concerns over additives and preservatives. Additionally, the convenience of on-the-go snacking aligns with modern lifestyles, further boosting the demand for fruit snacks.

Talk to Us Directly: https://tawk.to/chat/5d5a708ceb1a6b0be6083008/1i44d98rb

Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/fruit-puree-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/fruit-tea-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fruit-derivatives-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fruit-concentrate-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fruit-beer-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/fruit-and-vegetable-ingredients-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Home - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/