NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of £1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

Vesting of Awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)

2022, 2023 and 2024 LTIP

On 4 June 2025, shares under the LTIP vested to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc, due to a change of control in line with the scheme rules as follows:

2022 LTIP – 95,635 shares

2023 LTIP – 99,937 shares

2024 LTIP – 43,448 shares





1 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Otto de Bont

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: CEO



b) Initial notification /Amendment: Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Renewi plc



b) LEI: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of £1 each

Identification code: GB00BNR4T868



b) Nature of the transaction

Vesting of the following shares under the 2022, 2023 and 2024 LTIP



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Shares







Price(s) Shares







Volume(s) £NIL 2022: 95,635



2023: 99,937



2024: 43,448

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume: 239,020

- Price: £ NIL

e) Date of the transaction

4 June 2025

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)









Vesting of Awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”)

2022, 2023 and 2024 LTIP

On 4 June 2025, shares under the LTIP vested to Annemieke den Otter, Chief Financial Officer of Renewi plc, due to a change of control in line with the scheme rules as follows:

2022 LTIP – 20,583 shares

2023 LTIP – 67,908 shares

2024 LTIP – 29,523 shares





1 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name: Annemieke den Otter

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: CFO



b) Initial notification /Amendment: Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Renewi plc



b) LEI: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22



4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of £1 each

Identification code: GB00BNR4T868



b) Nature of the transaction

Vesting of the following shares under the 2022, 2023 and 2024 LTIP



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Shares







Price(s) Shares







Volume(s) £NIL 2022: 20,583



2023: 67,908



2024: 29,523

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume: 118,014

- Price: £ NIL

e) Date of the transaction

4 June 2025

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)









