NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR") in ordinary shares of £1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares").

Vesting of Awards under the Renewi plc 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (‘DAB’)

2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024 DAB

On 4 June 2025, shares under the DAB were released from their holding period to Otto de Bont, Chief Executive Officer of Renewi plc, due to a change of control in line with the scheme rules as follows:

2020 DAB – 16,392 shares

2022 DAB – 22,967 shares

2023 DAB – 24,420 shares

2024 DAB – 14,752 shares





1 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Otto de Bont





2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CEO

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification







3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name: Renewi plc

b) LEI: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22







4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Ordinary shares of £1 each

Identification code: GB00BNR4T868



b) Nature of the transaction

Vesting of the following shares under the Renewi plc 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024 Awards).



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Shares







Price(s) Shares







Volume(s) £NIL 2020 DAB 16,392



2022 DAB 22,967



2023 DAB 24,420



2024 DAB 14,752

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 78,531

- Price £ NIL

e) Date of the transaction

4 June 2025

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





2023 and 2024 DAB

On 4 June 2025, shares under the DAB were released from their holding period to Annemieke Den Otter, Chief Financial Officer of Renewi plc, due to a change of control in line with the scheme rules as follows:

2023 DAB – 18,437 shares

2024 DAB – 12,530 shares

1 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Annemieke den Otter





2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status CFO



b)Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Renewi plc



b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22







4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £1 each

Identification code GB00BNR4T868



b) Nature of the transaction

Vesting of the following shares under the Renewi plc 2014 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (2023 and 2024 Awards).



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Shares







Price(s) Shares







Volume(s) £NIL 2023 DAB: 18,437



2024 DAB: 12,530

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 30,967

- Price £ NIL

e) Date of the transaction

4 June 2025



f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)





About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies, reflected in a recycling rate of continuing operations of 66.2%, one of the highest in Europe. In FY24, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 150 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com.