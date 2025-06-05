Competitive Intelligence in Saudi Arabia's Cementitious Flooring Sector: Featuring Industry Leaders BASF, Sika, Mapei, Ardex Group, Flowcrete Group, LafargeHolcim, USG and RPM International

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market was valued at USD 189.4 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 259.04 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.20%.

The Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rapid expansion of the construction and infrastructure sectors. Cementitious flooring, known for its durability, low maintenance, and aesthetic versatility, is becoming increasingly popular in both residential and commercial projects.

The market benefits from the ongoing development initiatives under the Saudi Vision 2030, which emphasize large-scale urban development, industrialization, and infrastructural advancements. Cementitious floors are widely used in high-traffic areas, such as warehouses, factories, shopping malls, and residential buildings, due to their ability to withstand wear and tear while offering a cost-effective solution.

Key factors propelling market growth include the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly construction materials, as cementitious flooring is typically made from natural ingredients and requires minimal upkeep. Additionally, the increasing trend of modern and minimalist interior designs is fostering the demand for cement-based finishes.

Government-led initiatives to diversify the economy and promote real estate and industrial sectors further support the adoption of these flooring solutions. The market is also bolstered by technological advancements in flooring materials, such as self-leveling compounds and decorative finishes, which provide enhanced performance and aesthetic appeal. As the country continues to invest in construction projects, the cementitious flooring market in Saudi Arabia is poised for continued expansion.

Key Market Drivers

Growing Construction and Infrastructure Projects

One of the primary drivers of the Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market is the rapid expansion of construction and infrastructure projects, fueled by the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative. The Kingdom's push to diversify its economy and invest heavily in large-scale infrastructure projects, such as roads, airports, housing, and industrial facilities, has significantly increased the demand for durable and cost-effective flooring solutions.

In 2024, the construction industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow at a rate of around 4.2%, with major projects like the NEOM city, Red Sea Project, and expansion of Riyadh and Jeddah contributing to this growth. Cementitious flooring, known for its strength, durability, and low maintenance, is increasingly being adopted across these developments due to its ability to withstand heavy foot traffic and industrial activities. For instance, cementitious floors are ideal for commercial buildings, factories, and warehouses, all of which are on the rise in line with these development goals.

Key Market Challenges

Price Volatility of Raw Materials

One of the major challenges facing the Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market is the price volatility of raw materials used in manufacturing cementitious flooring solutions, such as cement, aggregates, and additives. The fluctuation in the cost of raw materials directly impacts the overall production costs and, consequently, the pricing of the final product. The global cement market has been experiencing price increases due to supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and higher demand from emerging markets, which has affected the cost structure of cementitious flooring manufacturers in Saudi Arabia.

For instance, the price of cement increased by approximately 5-7% in 2023, largely due to disruptions in global supply chains and increased transportation costs. These cost increases can result in higher prices for cementitious flooring products, potentially making them less competitive compared to other flooring materials. Moreover, sudden spikes in raw material costs can challenge manufacturers in maintaining consistent pricing for their customers, impacting demand, especially in a price-sensitive market. This volatility can also strain profit margins for flooring producers, as they may be forced to absorb higher costs or pass them on to end consumers, which could reduce overall market growth.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Flooring Solutions

A significant trend shaping the Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market is the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials, including cementitious flooring. As global environmental concerns continue to rise, consumers and builders alike are increasingly seeking flooring solutions that have minimal environmental impact. Cementitious flooring is seen as a sustainable option due to its use of natural raw materials, reduced energy consumption during production, and low maintenance requirements.

Additionally, many cementitious flooring solutions, such as those with eco-friendly additives and low-carbon footprint products, align with the Saudi government's green building initiatives under Vision 2030, which emphasizes sustainability in construction practices. The trend towards sustainability is further amplified by the region's increasing commitment to sustainable urban development and its efforts to reduce carbon emissions. Cementitious floors, known for their durability and long lifespan, contribute to less frequent replacements, thereby reducing waste generation.

The shift toward energy-efficient and resource-conscious building materials in both residential and commercial projects has boosted the adoption of cementitious flooring, which is increasingly being integrated into new developments, especially in green-certified buildings and projects looking to attain LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certifications.

This trend is expected to continue as environmental awareness grows, positioning cementitious flooring as a preferred choice in the eco-conscious market.

Key Market Players

BASF

Sika

Mapei

Ardex Group

Flowcrete Group

LafargeHolcim

USG

RPM International

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 81 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $189.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $259.04 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market, By Type:

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market, By Application:

Indoor

Outside

Saudi Arabia Cementitious Flooring Market, By Region:

Riyadh

Makkah

Madinah

Jeddah

Tabuk

Eastern Province

Rest of Saudi Arabia



