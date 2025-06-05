Actionable Insights into the North America Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market: Opportunities and Future Trends

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market was valued at USD 3.72 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9.86 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 17.64%.

This market encompasses the development, distribution, and application of cylindrical lithium ion batteries, which are recognized for their compact cylindrical shape, high energy density, durability, and consistent performance. These batteries are extensively used in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, power tools, medical devices, and renewable energy storage applications.

The market is expanding rapidly, fueled by increasing electric vehicle adoption across the United States and Canada, where cylindrical formats are preferred for their longevity and energy capacity. Supportive government incentives for clean energy and emission reduction are accelerating this trend. Simultaneously, the continued proliferation of laptops, smartphones, and wearable technology is sustaining battery demand.

Additionally, growing solar and wind power installations require efficient energy storage, reinforcing the role of cylindrical lithium ion batteries. Advances in battery chemistry, safety, and manufacturing have improved performance and affordability. North America's strong R&D ecosystem and presence of leading players support ongoing innovation and investment, aligning with the region's push toward sustainable energy and transportation solutions.

Key Market Drivers

Rapid Growth in Electric Vehicle Adoption

The swift rise in electric vehicle adoption across North America is a primary driver fueling demand for cylindrical lithium ion batteries. As environmental regulations intensify and consumers increasingly prefer sustainable mobility, the transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles accelerates. Cylindrical batteries are favored for EVs due to their high energy density, robust safety characteristics, and extended cycle life, all of which contribute to enhanced vehicle range and operational efficiency.

Automakers are embracing this format to meet growing market demand, leveraging its compatibility with thermal management systems and scalable production. Incentive programs like tax credits and clean energy mandates in the U.S. and Canada further stimulate EV sales. Major automakers such as General Motors and Ford are scaling EV production, leading to a surge in battery demand. This growth is paralleled by the expansion of battery manufacturing facilities and technological upgrades.

By 2025, EV sales in North America are projected to exceed 2 million units annually, correlating with a 35% increase in cylindrical lithium ion battery production, solidifying this segment as a key enabler of the region's energy transition.

Key Market Challenges

Raw Material Supply Constraints and Price Volatility

The availability and cost of essential raw materials present a significant challenge to the North America cylindrical lithium ion battery market. Batteries rely on key materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite, many of which are mined in geopolitically sensitive or environmentally constrained regions. This global dependence exposes the supply chain to risks including trade restrictions, regulatory changes, and logistics disruptions. Price volatility in these materials can severely impact manufacturing margins and scalability.

Moreover, the environmental and ethical concerns associated with mining activities have prompted tighter sustainability regulations and growing demand for transparent sourcing. As battery producers face increasing competition from other high-growth sectors like electric vehicles and consumer electronics, raw material procurement becomes even more complex. The need for sustainable practices and supply diversification adds to operational costs and could impede capacity expansion, posing a barrier to consistent growth in the cylindrical lithium ion battery segment.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles Driving Demand for Cylindrical Lithium Ion Batteries

A major trend shaping the North America cylindrical lithium ion battery market is the growing preference for this battery type among electric vehicle manufacturers. Automakers are gravitating toward cylindrical cells due to their compact size, superior energy density, and easier thermal regulation, which allow for optimized vehicle design and performance.

Regulatory mandates to reduce carbon emissions, coupled with consumer demand for clean energy vehicles, are prompting increased investment in EVs and supporting battery innovation. Government funding for EV adoption and charging infrastructure further enhances the viability of cylindrical lithium ion batteries. Their modularity and manufacturing efficiency make them ideal for mass production and integration into various EV models. As EV deployment accelerates, cylindrical batteries are expected to play a central role in ensuring energy efficiency, safety, and performance across the automotive sector.

Key Market Players

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

BYD Company Limited

Sony Group Corporation

In this report, the North America Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

North America Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Type:

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Cobaltate

Lithium Manganate

Cobalt-Manganese

Others

North America Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Capacity:

Up to 350 mAh

350-500 mAh

500-700 mAh

700-900 mAh

900-1,200 mAh

1,200-3,400 mAh

More than 3,400 mAh

North America Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market, By End-Use:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunication

Aerospace

Energy Systems

Others

North America Cylindrical Lithium Ion Battery Market, By Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

