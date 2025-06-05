Leading Companies in the Plastic Lined Piping Market Profiled in New 2025 Report - Focus on PPG, AGRU Kunststofftechnik, Simtech Process Systems, CRANE ChemPharma & Energy, Sekisui Chemical & more

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Lined Piping Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Plastic Lined Piping Market was valued at USD 60.89 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 102.87 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.97%.

This market encompasses the global production, distribution, and usage of piping systems that incorporate internal plastic linings such as PTFE, PP, PVDF, or HDPE. These linings are engineered to provide enhanced resistance against corrosion and chemicals, making the systems ideal for handling aggressive or high-purity fluids. Industries such as chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, water treatment, food and beverage, oil and gas, pulp and paper, and power generation utilize these solutions due to their durability, safety, and operational reliability in challenging environments.

Key Market Drivers: Increasing Demand for Corrosion-Resistant Piping in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

The plastic lined piping market is primarily driven by rising demand for corrosion-resistant piping systems in the chemical and petrochemical sectors. These industries often deal with aggressive substances like acids, solvents, and caustics that quickly deteriorate conventional metal piping. Plastic lined pipes, lined with PTFE, PVDF, or polypropylene, offer exceptional resistance to chemical attacks and prolonged service life. This translates into lower maintenance costs, fewer system failures, and improved safety. In chemical plants and refineries, maintaining process integrity and preventing contamination are vital, prompting operators to adopt plastic lined pipes.

Furthermore, regulatory agencies like the EPA and OSHA have imposed strict standards on hazardous substance handling, further boosting the demand for these advanced piping systems.

Key Market Challenges: Market Competition

Intense competition within the market often results in price wars as providers attempt to attract customers with lower prices, compressing profit margins and limiting funds available for innovation. Overcrowding in the market can also cause product commoditization, making differentiation difficult and leading to an emphasis on cost-cutting rather than quality or R&D. This can impede innovation and affect product safety and effectiveness.

Market saturation with similar offerings confuses consumers and complicates decision-making, ultimately slowing growth. Moreover, it challenges companies to build brand loyalty, as customers often shift preferences based on pricing. In saturated regions, limited customer bases further hinder sustained growth potential.

Key Market Trends: Rising Adoption in Chemical and Petrochemical Industries

The plastic lined piping market is experiencing rising adoption within chemical and petrochemical industries due to the demand for durable, chemically inert materials for fluid handling systems. These industries work with highly corrosive substances like sulfuric and hydrochloric acid that degrade metal piping over time. Plastic linings such as PTFE, PVDF, and PFA offer robust resistance, extending system longevity and cutting operational costs.

Regulatory emphasis on safety and environmental protection also drives companies toward these safer alternatives. Additionally, increasing investments in industrial capacity - especially in emerging economies like India and China - are accelerating demand for advanced, corrosion-resistant piping infrastructure. This has spurred innovation in lining technologies designed to withstand higher temperatures and pressures, broadening their applicability across various industrial settings.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $60.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $102.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Plastic Lined Piping Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Plastic Lined Piping Market, By Type:

PP Lined Pipe

PTFE Lined Pipe

PVDF Lined Pipe

Others

Plastic Lined Piping Market, By Application:

Water Treatment

Chemical Processing

Food & Beverage

Steel

Power Generation

Others

Plastic Lined Piping Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait Turkey



