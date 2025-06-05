Japan Organic Dairy Market Competition & Forecasts to 2030, with Profiles of Meiji, KANEKA, Arla Foods Ingredients, Saputo, Fonterra Co-Operative, Amiksa, Abel & Cole, Cedar Grove Cheese & more

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Organic Dairy Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Japanese Organic Dairy Market was valued at USD 1.67 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.60%.

This growth is largely attributed to rising health awareness among Japanese consumers who increasingly prefer organic and natural food products, including dairy, as a way to avoid synthetic additives and hormones.

Higher disposable incomes and urbanization have improved access to premium organic dairy items, while sustainability-driven consumer behavior further supports market expansion. The emphasis on environmentally friendly farming practices and stricter food safety regulations enhances consumer trust in organic labeling.

Additionally, the widespread availability of organic dairy across modern retail and online platforms boosts accessibility, appealing to consumers across various age groups. These combined factors are steadily propelling the growth of organic dairy consumption throughout Japan.

Key Market Drivers: Rising Health-Conscious Population Across the Region

A growing health-conscious population in Japan is a major contributor to the expansion of the organic dairy market. As more consumers recognize the long-term health benefits of avoiding synthetic additives, hormones, and antibiotics, the demand for organic dairy products continues to rise. These products are widely perceived as cleaner, safer, and more nutritious, aligning with a lifestyle focused on wellness and preventive healthcare.

Educational outreach and media coverage have further raised public awareness about the adverse effects of conventional dairy production. Younger consumers and urban residents, in particular, are shifting toward organic food choices. According to the Statistics Bureau of Japan, there are approximately 18.47 million individuals under the age of 15, accounting for about 14.6% of the population-a segment highly influential in shaping future consumer behavior. As wellness trends gain traction, organic dairy is becoming a staple for health-focused diets, accelerating market growth.

Key Market Challenges: High Product Cost

High product pricing remains a major hurdle for the Japan organic dairy market, restricting its appeal among price-sensitive consumers. The elevated cost is largely due to the more expensive inputs required for organic farming, such as premium feed and extended production cycles. Additionally, compliance with stringent organic standards increases operational expenses, which are passed on to end consumers in the form of higher retail prices. Limited production volumes and scale inefficiencies further contribute to the cost burden. These dynamics can deter budget-conscious shoppers despite a growing interest in organic options.

Without broader affordability, the market risks slow penetration outside premium consumer segments. To address this challenge, manufacturers and retailers must focus on improving operational efficiencies, raising awareness about the health and environmental benefits of organic dairy, and potentially leveraging government support or subsidies to narrow the price gap with conventional dairy products.

Key Market Trends: Rising Popularity of Functional Dairy Products

A key trend shaping the Japan organic dairy market is the increasing consumer interest in functional dairy products that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Products formulated to support digestion, immunity, and metabolic health are gaining traction. This demand is particularly evident among aging demographics and health-aware consumers seeking dietary solutions that complement preventive healthcare.

Items such as probiotic yogurts, fortified milks, and fermented drinks are seeing rising popularity. For example, Morinaga Milk Industry launched the Puresu fermented beverage in April 2024 under Japan's Food with Function Claims (FFC) system, promoting benefits like reduced fatigue and belly fat.

Similarly, Meiji introduced the Eye and Sleep W Support drink containing crocetin to aid sleep and eye health. These developments illustrate a growing market segment focused on functional, organic dairy products aligned with consumer health goals and wellness trends.

Key Market Players:

Meiji Holdings

KANEKA

Arla Foods Ingredients Group

Saputo Inc.

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Amiksa

Abel & Cole Limited

Cedar Grove Cheese

Horizon Organic Dairy

Rumiano



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Japan

Report Scope: In this report, the Japan Organic Dairy Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Japan Organic Dairy Market, By Product Type:

Butter

Cheese

Milk

Yogurt

Others

Japan Organic Dairy Market, By Packaging Type:

Pouches

Tetra-Packs

Bottles

Cans

Others

Japan Organic Dairy Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Japan Organic Dairy Market, By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Japan Organic Dairy Market, By Region:

Hokkaido & Tohoku

Chubu

Chugoku

Kyushu

Rest of Japan

