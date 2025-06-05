AER announces new Hearing Commissioner appointments

CALGARY, AB, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is pleased to announce that the Government of Alberta has appointed several new hearing commissioners and reappointed others, effective July 25, 2025.

Harold Robinson has been reappointed as a full-time commissioner for a three-year term. Brian Zaitlin and Shona Mackenzie, both currently part-time commissioners, have been appointed as full-time commissioners for three-year terms. Shauna Cartwright has been appointed as a full-time commissioner for a five-year term, and Jillian Campbell has been appointed as a part-time commissioner for a three-year term.

The Government of Alberta recently appointed Andrew MacPherson, P.Eng., as its Chief Hearing Commissioner (CHC), effective June 17, 2025.

“We are confident that this panel of commissioners brings valuable expertise and experience that will support fair, transparent, and timely regulatory decisions on matters that affect Albertans, industry, and the environment,” said Duncan Au, Chair of the AER Board of Directors.

Cindy Chiasson, Elizabeth McNaughtan, Parand Meysami, and Tracey Stock remain in their current commissioner roles, while Meg Barker’s term will expire on July 24, 2025.

Hearing commissioners perform adjudicative functions under the Responsible Energy Development Act and its regulations, which require them to consider the social, environmental, and economic impacts of proposed projects. They serve as independent decision-makers on applications and regulatory appeals referred by the AER, lead hearings and public inquiries, and may facilitate alternative dispute resolution. Commissioners also play a key role in developing the AER’s hearing procedures and rules.

For more information on the role and function of hearing commissioners, visit aer.ca.

About the Alberta Energy Regulator

The AER provides for the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information, visit aer.ca.

Contact

Email: media@aer.ca | Media line: 1-855-474-6356

Connect with AER

X | LinkedIn | Facebook