United States Employee Benefits Market Analysis 2025: In-Depth Exploration of Regulatory Framework Impacting US Employee Benefits

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Benefits in the US 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in the US, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in the US, detailed information about the private benefits in the US, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in the US.



The US Social Security system covers more than 96% of the total workers employed in the US. As of December 31, 2024, nearly 90% of individuals aged 65 and older were receiving Social Security benefits, which make up about 31% of their income. Among these beneficiaries, 39% of men and 44% of women rely on Social Security for at least half of their income.

Additionally, 12% of men and 15% of women aged 65 and older depend on Social Security for 90% or more of their income. The motive of providing employee benefits is to support the economic security of an individual by insuring against unsure events and to raise the standard of living by providing desired services. Employee benefit programs also add to economic stability by helping to secure the population's income and welfare; benefitting the economy as a whole.



Key Highlights

Social Security Administration (SSA), Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and Department of Labor organizations are responsible for the functioning of the overall social security system.

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to a credited contribution.

In the US, employers offer supplementary retirement benefits through DB, DC, or Cash Balance (hybrid) plans under Pillar II.

This report provides a detailed analysis of employee benefits in the US:

It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, death in service, long-term disability benefits, medical benefits, workmen's compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, unemployment benefits, supplemental security income, leaves and holidays and private benefits

It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in the US

Reasons to Buy

Make strategic decisions using in-depth information related to employee benefits in the country

Assess employee benefits of the market, including state and compulsory benefits and private benefits

Gain insights into the key employee benefit schemes offered by private employers in the country

Gain insights into key organizations governing employee benefits market, and their impact on companies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Country Statistics



4. Overview of Employee Benefits in the US



5. Regulations



6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Sickness Benefits

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Family Benefits

Long-term benefits

Supplemental Security Income

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dajjyv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.