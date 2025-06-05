Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Epidemiology and Strategic Analysis Highlight Growth Opportunities in PTSD Market

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder: Opportunity Assessment and Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder market through 2034.



Trauma-based psychotherapy is widely considered to be the first line of therapeutic intervention for PTSD patients, with pharmacotherapy often used as an adjunct to psychotherapy. Only two drugs, both SSRIs, have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of PTSD: Zoloft (sertraline) and Paxil (paroxetine). The central issue with pharmacotherapy in PTSD is a lack of efficacy of available treatments.

The PTSD market across the 7MM was valued at $1.2 billion in the 2024 baseline year and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%, reaching $5.4 billion by 2034. A key driver of growth will be the launch of eight late-stage pipeline products, including the first psychedelic therapeutics for PTSD.



Report Scope

Overview of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized PTSD therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2024 to 2034.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the PTSD market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for PTSD. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the 7MM PTSD therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM PTSD therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the PTSD therapeutics market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Company Coverage:

GSK

Eli Lilly and Co

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Pfizer

Seelos Therapeutics

Ananda Scientific

Lykos Therapeutics

Idorsia Pharmaceutical

Compass Pathways

Transcend Therapeutics

Neuphoria Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Disease Overview

3.1. Overview of PTSD

3.2. Pathophysiology of PTSD

3.3. Classification of PTSD

3.4. PTSD SWOT Analysis



4. Epidemiology

4.1. 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD, Men and Women, Ages ? 18 Years, 2024?34

4.2. Age-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD, Men and Women, 2024

4.3. Sex-Specific 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD, Ages ?18 Years, 2024

4.4. 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD by Disease Status, Men and Women, Ages ?18 Years, 2024

4.5. Sources Used to Forecast the 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD

4.6. Sources Used to Forecast the 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD by Disease Status

4.7. Sources Used to Forecast the 12Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD by Military Status

4.8. Sources and Methodology - 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD

4.9. Sources and Methodology - 12-Month Total Prevalent Cases of PTSD by Disease Status



5. Current Treatment Options

5.1. Treatment Paradigm

5.2. Current Treatment Options

5.3. Product Profile: Pfizer's Zoloft/Besitran/Lustral (sertraline)

5.4. Product Profile: GSK's Paxil/Deroxat/Seroxat/Aropax (paroxetine)

5.5. Product Profile: Eli Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine)

5.6. Product Profile: Pfizer's Effexor XR/Effexor/Effexor XL/Vandral (venlafaxine)

5.7. Product Profile: Pfizer's Minipress/Hypovase (prazosin)

5.8. Patient Flow: PTSD in 2024 Across 7MM



6. Unmet Needs and Opportunities

6.1. Unmet Needs in PTSD

6.2. New Therapeutic Options with Improved Efficacy

6.3. Increase Access to Psychotherapy

6.4. Treatment Options with Improved Side-Effect Profiles

6.5. More consistent diagnostic and treatment guidelines



7. R&D Strategies

7.1. Trends in Clinical Trial Design in PTSD

7.2. Regulatory Challenges for Psychedelic Treatments

7.3. Timeline of Regulatory Challenges for Lykos Therapeutics

7.4. Trends in Deal-Making in PTSD



8. Pipeline Assessment

8.1. PTSD Pipeline Overview

8.2. Late-Stage Pipeline Agents for PTSD

8.3. Product Profile: Otsuka Pharmaceutical's Rexulti (brexpiprazole)

8.4. Product Profile: Neuphoria Therapeutics' BNC-210

8.5. Product Profile: Idorsia Pharmaceutical's Quviviq (daridorexant)

8.6. Product Profile: Ananda Scientific's Nantheia ATL5 (cannabidiol)

8.7. Product Profile: Transcend Therapeutics' TSND-201 (methylone)

8.8. Product Profile: Lykos Therapeutics' midomafetamine hydrochloride

8.9. Product Profile: Seelos Therapeutics' Ereska (ketamine hydrochloride)

8.10. Product Profile: Compass Pathways' COMP360 (psilocybin)

8.11. PTSD: Clinical Trials (Phase II/III) Overview



9. Market Outlook

9.1. PTSD Market Forecast

9.2. Market Drivers and Barriers



