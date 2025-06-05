Cryptocurrency Mining Global Strategic Business Report 2025: Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2030 - Rising Crackdowns and Mining Bans in High-Consumption Jurisdictions Create Realignment Opportunities

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryptocurrency Mining - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cryptocurrency Mining was valued at US$2.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Recent volatility in token prices has prompted significant restructuring within the mining sector, with newer players exiting and established operators consolidating their infrastructure, negotiating energy contracts, and upgrading to next-generation mining rigs. The long-term appeal of mining lies in its role as a gateway to native crypto asset accumulation and its emerging integration with energy sector innovation, including load balancing, grid stabilization, and flare gas monetization. As institutions and sovereign entities explore Bitcoin reserves and CBDCs, mining continues to operate as both a decentralized economic incentive system and a geopolitical digital asset infrastructure.

What Is Driving the Expansion and Diversification of the Cryptocurrency Mining Market?



The growth in the cryptocurrency mining market is driven by expanding blockchain use cases, institutional adoption of crypto assets, and rising public awareness of decentralized finance. Mining continues to offer an accessible entry point into the digital asset economy, particularly for entities that seek exposure to Bitcoin without direct market purchases. The deflationary nature of Bitcoin, combined with finite issuance, makes mining a long-term accumulation strategy for bullish investors.



Sustainability pressures and environmental critiques have accelerated the adoption of green mining practices, prompting innovation in energy sourcing, waste heat recovery, and emissions accounting. Regulatory clarity in key markets is enabling capital investment, IPOs, and cross-border equipment procurement - transforming mining from an opaque practice into a structured, compliance-driven industry.



Moreover, as blockchain security becomes a matter of national interest, mining is being viewed through the lens of sovereignty and infrastructure resilience. Sovereign miners, state-backed facilities, and strategic reserves are becoming part of the broader digital asset policy toolkit. As energy markets, monetary systems, and cryptographic infrastructure converge, cryptocurrency mining is evolving into a strategically significant, energy-integrated sector poised for cyclical yet resilient growth.



What Technological and Operational Advances Are Reshaping Mining Efficiency and Profitability?



The rapid evolution of mining hardware - particularly application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) - is driving higher hash rates per watt, improving mining economics and reducing breakeven costs. Top-tier machines such as Bitmain's Antminer series and MicroBT's WhatsMiner units are capable of delivering terahashes of processing power while maintaining optimized thermal profiles. Air-cooled, immersion-cooled, and liquid-cooled mining setups are now being widely adopted to manage energy-intensive operations and enhance unit life.



AI and algorithmic optimization are increasingly used in mining fleet management for dynamic load adjustment, fault prediction, and real-time energy consumption analytics. Mining firmware solutions allow overclocking, undervolting, and automated workload balancing based on electricity pricing, hardware condition, and network difficulty. Some mining operations are deploying mobile containerized units, enabling rapid relocation to areas with surplus renewable energy or favorable regulatory treatment.



On the network side, mining pool decentralization, stratum v2 adoption, and transaction batching are improving efficiency and reducing orphan blocks. Integration with Layer 2 payment channels and smart contract blockchains is also expanding the application landscape of mining beyond Bitcoin - into altcoins like Litecoin, Monero, and Ethereum Classic, particularly after Ethereum's full migration to PoS.



Who Are the Dominant Participants and How Are Geographies Shaping Mining Strategies?



The mining ecosystem comprises publicly traded mining firms, private farms, mining pools, hardware manufacturers, and infrastructure hosting providers. Leading companies such as Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, Bitfarms, and Hive Blockchain operate large-scale farms with institutional financing, vertically integrated power sourcing, and direct-to-market coin liquidity strategies. At the same time, decentralized individual miners and syndicate-based pools contribute to network resilience and hash rate distribution.



Geographically, the United States has emerged as the global leader in Bitcoin mining hash rate following China's 2021 crackdown. States such as Texas, Wyoming, and Georgia offer low-cost energy, favorable regulations, and stranded renewable capacity. Canada, Kazakhstan, Russia, Paraguay, and the UAE have also developed competitive mining sectors, leveraging climate, power access, or sovereign backing. Energy cost, regulatory risk, and infrastructure reliability remain the three decisive factors shaping mining location strategies.



Some mining operators are co-locating with renewable energy plants, using curtailed wind or solar capacity to power off-grid mining hubs. Others are exploring demand response agreements with utilities to modulate power loads during grid stress. In emerging markets, mining is increasingly used as a monetization model for excess hydroelectric generation or flare gas capture, transforming waste energy into a cryptographic security asset.



Report Scope

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Small Miners segment, which is expected to reach US$1.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Large Miners segment is also set to grow at 9.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $592.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.6% CAGR to reach $670.0 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Argo Blockchain, Bitfarms, Bitfury, Bitmain Technologies Ltd., Canaan Creative Co., Ltd. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments

Mining Enterprises (Small Miners, Large Miners)

Mining Type (Self-mining, Cloud Mining, Remote Hosting Services)

Revenue Source (Block Rewards, Transaction Fees)

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cryptocurrency Mining - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Institutional Investment and Token Market Maturity Drives Demand for Mining Infrastructure

Expansion of Blockchain Protocols and DeFi Ecosystems Throws the Spotlight on Proof-of-Work Mining

Growth in Hashrate and Mining Difficulty Spurs Innovation in ASIC and GPU Hardware Performance

OEM Emphasis on Energy-Efficient Mining Rigs Strengthens Regulatory and Environmental Compliance

Migration of Mining Operations to Renewable-Powered Sites Supports Sustainable Growth Models

Rising Crackdowns and Mining Bans in High-Consumption Jurisdictions Create Market Realignment Opportunities

Development of Modular, Mobile, and Containerized Mining Farms Enhances Scalability and Flexibility

OEM Collaboration With Utility Providers Fuels Strategic Co-Location Near Power Generation Facilities

Expansion of Mining-as-a-Service (MaaS) and Hosted Facilities Broadens Access for Retail Investors

Volatility in Token Valuation and Transaction Fee Structures Drives Profitability Optimization Strategies

OEM Integration of Immersion Cooling and Thermal Management Systems Extends Hardware Lifespan

Shift Toward Layer-2 Protocols and Merged Mining Models Strengthens Multi-Chain Incentivization

Regulatory Focus on KYC, AML, and Taxation of Mining Revenues Spurs Industry Formalization

OEM Development of AI-Based Mining Optimization Software Enhances Yield per Megawatt

Increased Use of Renewable Energy Credits and Carbon Offsets Supports ESG Reporting for Mining Firms

Global Redistribution of Hashrate Post-Geopolitical Disruptions Creates Market Entrant Opportunities

OEM Support for Decentralized Mining Pools and Non-Custodial Reward Mechanisms Fuels Miner Autonomy

Demand for Data Center Conversion Into Crypto Mining Facilities Expands Use of Legacy IT Infrastructure

Integration of Smart Contracts and Token Staking in Hybrid Models Challenges Pure Mining Profitability

Adoption of Blockchain Analytics and Compliance Tools Strengthens Legal Standing for Mining Enterprises

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 48 companies featured in this report

Argo Blockchain

Bitfarms

Bitfury

Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

Canaan Creative Co., Ltd.

Cipher Mining

CleanSpark Inc.

Core Scientific Holding Co.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

Ebang International Holdings Inc.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.

Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.

Iris Energy Ltd.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.

MicroBT

Riot Platforms, Inc.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc.

TeraWulf Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pb9zz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment