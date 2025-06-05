New Zealand Employee Benefits System 2025: Exploring KiwiSaver - New Zealand's Retirement Savings Plan

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Employee Benefits in New Zealand 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides in-depth industry analysis, information, and insights of the employee benefits in New Zealand, including an overview of the state and compulsory benefits in New Zealand, detailed information about the private benefits in New Zealand, insights on various central institutions responsible for the administration of the different branches of social security and the regulatory framework of the employee benefits in New Zealand.



New Zealand has a comprehensive social security system, which is largely non-contributory. Neither employers nor employees contribute to social security funds, as they are tax-financed. However, employees and self-employed persons must contribute to the Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) scheme, which provides benefits in the event of an accident, either at work or elsewhere.

New Zealand nationals, permanent residents, and foreign workers temporarily employed in the country are all covered by social security. Work and Income New Zealand (WINZ) administers social security benefits in New Zealand.

There is a subsidized retirement savings plan - KiwiSaver - that supplements the country's flat-rate universal pension, known as New Zealand Superannuation. Unemployment and sickness benefits are paid after a minimum period of residence (two years for unemployment benefits), irrespective of employment history.

However, the country has reciprocal agreements with certain countries such as Australia, Canada, Denmark, and the UK, under which nationals from these countries can apply for social security benefits as soon as they arrive to take up permanent residence. Social security benefits are offered at a flat rate (government transfers), irrespective of previous income. Benefits are subject to taxation, and the Department of Social Welfare deducts the tax before granting benefits.



Key Highlights

A person's national insurance contribution is determined based on their income.

An insured person who is unemployed or unable to work and whose benefits have been exhausted is entitled to a credited contribution.

The private pension schemes (superannuation plans) in New Zealand only cover a small portion of employees.

This report provides a detailed analysis of employee benefits in New Zealand:

It offers a detailed analysis of the key government-sponsored employee benefits, along with private benefits

It covers an exhaustive list of employee benefits, including retirement benefits, long-term disability benefit, short-term disability benefit, medical benefits, workmen's compensation insurance, maternity and paternity benefits, family benefits, minimum resources benefits, unemployment benefits, leaves and holidays and private benefits

It highlights the economic and regulatory situations relating to employee benefits in New Zealand

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Country Statistics



4. Overview of Employee Benefits in New Zealand



5. Regulations



6. State and Compulsory Benefits

6.1 Retirement Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.2 Death in Service

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.3 Long-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.4 Short-Term Disability Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.5 Medical Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.6 Workers' Compensation insurance

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.7 Maternity and Paternity Benefits

Introduction

Eligibility

Benefits

Payment options

Contribution

6.8 Other Benefits

Unemployment Benefit

Family Benefit

Minimum Resources Benefit

Leaves and Holidays

7. Private Benefits

7.1 Retirement Benefits

7.2 Death Benefits

7.3 Disability Benefits

7.4 Medical Benefits

7.5 Accidental Death and Dismemberment Benefits

7.6 Other Benefits



