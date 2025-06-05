Cattle Health Market Report 2025 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030: Impacts of Technological Advancements, Disease Outbreaks, Traceability and Food Safety

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cattle Health Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Cattle Health Market was valued at USD 9.98 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 16.07 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.22%. Cattle health encompasses the overall well-being and productivity of cattle, which are raised for meat, milk, and other agricultural uses. Maintaining optimal cattle health is crucial for ensuring animal welfare, economic efficiency, and the safety of animal-derived products.







The rising global demand for meat and dairy, driven by population growth and increasing income levels, is spurring investment in cattle health solutions. Preventive healthcare practices such as vaccinations, biosecurity protocols, and herd management strategies are essential for mitigating disease risks and enhancing productivity. Advancements in veterinary diagnostics and treatment technologies are further strengthening cattle health management. In addition, regulatory support and growing consumer awareness regarding food safety and sustainable livestock practices are contributing to the market's upward trajectory.



Key Market Drivers

Technological Advancements



The cattle health sector is witnessing rapid technological evolution, with smart farming tools playing a key role in monitoring and managing animal well-being. Wearable sensors track vital parameters like temperature, heart rate, and movement, enabling early illness detection. The integration of data analytics allows farmers to interpret large volumes of herd health data, leading to informed decision-making.

Remote monitoring using drones and satellite imaging supports pasture management and herd surveillance. Precision livestock farming customizes feeding, medication, and environmental conditions to individual animal needs, enhancing efficiency and outcomes. Blockchain ensures traceability across the cattle lifecycle, boosting transparency and safety. Genetic testing is increasingly used for selecting disease-resistant cattle and improving herd quality, driving innovation in breeding programs.



Key Market Challenges

Disease Outbreaks



Rising global cattle populations have heightened the risk and impact of disease outbreaks, presenting a significant challenge to cattle health management. In 2023, over 65 countries reported widespread cases of diseases such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease, Lumpy Skin Disease, and Bovine Tuberculosis, according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

These outbreaks result in major economic setbacks due to reduced productivity, higher veterinary costs, and animal losses from culling mandates. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) reported substantial declines in milk yield and cattle weight in affected regions, with severe implications for profitability. Managing and mitigating the effects of such outbreaks remains a key concern for stakeholders in the cattle industry.



Key Market Trends

Traceability and Food Safety



There is growing consumer demand for transparency and assurance in meat and dairy production, fueling the adoption of traceability systems in cattle farming. These systems offer end-to-end visibility, allowing consumers to access information about cattle origin, farming practices, and processing history.

Regulatory authorities have mandated stringent traceability and food safety compliance, compelling producers to adopt robust tracking mechanisms. In cases of contamination or disease, such systems enable swift identification and containment, minimizing wider impacts. Traceability also supports disease surveillance and control, enhancing supply chain reliability. Innovations such as blockchain are being leveraged to secure data integrity, while genetic traceability is gaining momentum for breed verification and quality assurance.

Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $9.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2%

