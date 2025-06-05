Lyneer Staffing Solutions Integrates Advanced AI Capabilities into Proprietary Ecosystem, Advancing Data-Driven Workforce Solutions

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic International Corp. ("Atlantic") (Nasdaq: ATLN), a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions, today announced that its subsidiary Lyneer Staffing Solutions ("Lyneer") has successfully integrated cutting-edge artificial intelligence capabilities into its proprietary Apollo Ecosystem. This strategic enhancement positions Lyneer at the forefront of the staffing industry's digital transformation while maintaining its commitment to human-centered service delivery.

The AI-powered Apollo Ecosystem now leverages advanced machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics to deliver unprecedented insights into workforce trends, candidate matching, and market dynamics. These enhancements enable Lyneer's clients to make more informed, data-driven decisions while streamlining their talent acquisition and workforce management processes.

Advanced Analytics Enable Data-Driven Decisions

Integration introduces sophisticated analytical capabilities that process vast amounts of workforce data in real time, identifying patterns and trends that were previously impossible to detect. The AI-enhanced Apollo Ecosystem analyzes market conditions, candidate availability, skill demand fluctuations, and compensation benchmarks to provide clients with actionable intelligence that drives strategic workforce planning. Key AI-driven features include predictive candidate matching, automated market analysis, real-time identification of skill gaps, and dynamic pricing optimization. These capabilities allow Lyneer's clients to anticipate workforce needs, optimize their hiring strategies, and respond rapidly to changing market conditions.

Human Connection Remains Central to AI-Driven Process

Despite the technological advancement, Lyneer has designed its AI integration to amplify rather than replace human expertise. The company's approach ensures that artificial intelligence serves as a powerful tool that enhances the personal relationships and industry knowledge that have been central to Lyneer's success.

"Our integration of AI into the Apollo Ecosystem represents a thoughtful balance between technological innovation and the human touch that defines our industry," said Todd McNulty, CEO of Lyneer Staffing Solutions. "We believe that the most powerful workforce solutions emerge when advanced analytics and artificial intelligence work in harmony with human insight, relationship-building, and personalized service. Our AI doesn't replace our people—it empowers them to deliver even more value to our clients and candidates."

The AI-enhanced platform enables Lyneer's staffing professionals to spend more time on strategic consultation, relationship development, and complex problem-solving by automating routine analytical tasks and providing deeper market insights.

Comprehensive Ecosystem Approach

The Apollo Ecosystem's AI capabilities extend beyond simple automation, creating an integrated platform that connects multiple data sources and analytical frameworks to provide a holistic view of the workforce landscape.

"What we've built with the AI-enhanced Apollo Ecosystem is truly comprehensive—it's not just about staffing but about creating an intelligent ecosystem that includes sophisticated data analytics, real-time market intelligence, and predictive modeling," said Jeffrey Jagid, CEO of Atlantic International. "This platform gives our clients unprecedented visibility into workforce trends and enables them to make strategic decisions based on comprehensive market analytics rather than intuition alone."

The system integrates data from multiple sources, including job market trends, economic indicators, industry-specific metrics, and proprietary candidate databases, creating a unified intelligence platform that serves as the foundation for all workforce decisions.

Industry Leadership and Innovation

This AI integration reinforces Lyneer's position as an industry innovator and demonstrates Atlantic International's commitment to investing in technology that delivers measurable value to clients. The enhanced Apollo Ecosystem represents months of development work in partnership with leading AI technology providers, as well as extensive testing with key clients.

The rollout of AI capabilities across the Apollo Ecosystem will continue throughout 2025, with additional features and enhancements planned based on client feedback and evolving market needs.

About Lyneer Staffing Solutions

Lyneer Staffing Solutions is a subsidiary of Atlantic International Corp. and a leading provider of comprehensive workforce solutions, specializing in strategic staffing, talent acquisition, and workforce management services. Through its proprietary Apollo Ecosystem, Lyneer delivers innovative, data-driven solutions that help organizations optimize their workforce strategies while maintaining the personal service and industry expertise that clients value.

About Atlantic International Corp.

Atlantic International Corp. (Nasdaq: ATLN) is a leading provider of strategic staffing, outsourced services, and workforce solutions. Through its subsidiaries, Atlantic serves clients across multiple industries with comprehensive talent acquisition, workforce management, and strategic consulting services. The company is committed to delivering innovative solutions that combine advanced technology with deep industry expertise.

