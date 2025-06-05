Global Container Terminals Launches Renewable Fuels at GCT Vanterm in Partnership with Tsleil-Waututh Nation’s SPAL Corporation and the Burnaby Refinery

Vancouver, BC, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This World Environment Day, Global Container Terminals (GCT) proudly celebrates the power of collaboration and climate action with the successful implementation of renewable fuels at GCT Vanterm in Burrard Inlet. As of August 2024, renewable fuels have fully replaced conventional diesel in all terminal equipment, a major milestone in GCT’s commitment to sustainability and responsible partnerships.

This initiative not only supports GCT’s environmental goals but also advances its commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Call to Action #92, by fostering meaningful economic partnerships with Indigenous communities.

Collaboration at the Core

The implementation of renewable fuels at GCT Vanterm was made possible through partnership with the Burnaby Refinery and the SPAL General Constructors Corporation, owned by səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation).

Renewable diesel delivers an industry-expected emissions reduction of 60–80%. In its first full quarter of use, GCT Vanterm achieved a 68% reduction in emissions, demonstrating the immediate and measurable environmental impact of this transition.

Supporting GCT’s Path to Net Zero

This initiative is a key part of GCT’s broader strategy to achieve a 45% absolute reduction in emissions by 2030 and reach Net Zero by 2050.

Renewable fuels are drop-in ready, allowing for rapid implementation without the need to replace equipment prematurely. This supports a practical and sustainable transition to hybrid and zero-emissions equipment, while reducing both operational emissions and the carbon footprint associated with manufacturing waste.

Partner Perspectives

“We are pleased to have been engaged by GCT and the Burnaby Refinery to deploy this product through collaboration—creating a true win-win-win scenario,” said Matt Thomas, Director of Economic Development, səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation). “The adoption of renewable fuels not only addresses climate concerns in the short to mid-term but also demonstrates respect for our lands and shared future. This partnership fosters economic growth within our community and sets a strong example for future collaborations.”

“This collaboration reflects how we want to do business and the kind of neighbour we strive to be in the communities where we live and operate,” said Eric Waltz, CEO, Global Container Terminals. “We’re proud to reduce emissions while engaging Indigenous communities in meaningful economic partnerships. The successful deployment of renewable fuel at GCT Vanterm is a major step in our journey toward Net Zero.”

“The Burnaby Refinery is a leader in co-processing and the production and supply of renewable fuels,” said Martin Carter, Senior Vice President, Refining and Terminals, Parkland. “Our team is thrilled to help advance the sustainability goals of GCT Vanterm while collaborating with səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh Nation).”

Looking Ahead

Deployment of renewable fuels is expanding across all GCT terminals in 2025, as the company continues to align its operations and procurement strategies with both sustainability and economic reconciliation.

To learn more about GCT’s sustainability journey and Indigenous partnerships, visit globalterminals.com

