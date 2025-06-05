Introducing Emma: The AI Event Planner from Events in Minutes

Begin with a quick call; Emma does the research, pricing, and availability checks, then hands you a concise shortlist so you can choose—minus the hassle.

 Source: Events in Minutes

San Francisco, CA , June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Events in Minutes, the AI-powered marketplace trusted by PayPal, Google, LinkedIn, Uber, and Meta, today launched Emma, a conversational AI Event Planner that takes the grunt work out of organizing gatherings of any size while keeping the host firmly in control.


Events in Minutes introduces Emma, AI Event Planner


How Emma Works

  1. Call +1 (415) 634-4617 and describe the event you have in mind—whether it’s a ten-person workshop or a thousand-person conference.
  2. Emma searches reviews, verifies quality, and checks real-time availability and pricing across a rigorously screened vendor network.
  3. She delivers a concise shortlist (2-4 best options per category) so you make the final calls without drowning in research.
  4. Approve and book through Events in Minutes; contracts, receipts, and messages live in one tidy dashboard.

Why It Matters

“Planning an event shouldn’t feel like a second job,” said Hojr Pisheh, Co-Founder & CEO. “Emma handles the scouting, vetting, and scheduling so hosts can focus on creative choices, confident they’re choosing from the best, most reliable vendors.”

  • Any event, big or small: professional planning isn’t just for large budgets anymore.
  • Time saved: Emma replaces hours of Google searches and phone tag with one streamlined conversation.
  • Quality assured: only vendors meeting strict reliability and review thresholds appear on your shortlist.
  • All-in-one checkout: pay once, track everything, skip the paperwork chaos.

A Market Ripe for Reinvention

The global events industry tops $1 trillion annually, yet booking remains fragmented and manual. By adding AI automation with a vetted vendor marketplace, Events in Minutes compresses what used to take weeks into a painless, guided workflow.

About Events in Minutes

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in San Francisco, Events in Minutes is an AI-native marketplace that makes booking events as easy as ordering take-out. The platform pairs event hosts with top-tier vendors through transparent pricing, real-time availability, and one-click checkout—delivering a delightful planning experience for every occasion.

Media Contact
press@eventsinminutes.com
https://eventsinminutes.com/


A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/803aea67-ddc1-4802-a232-d07fd859f298