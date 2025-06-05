Holidaily Brewing Unveils Fruited Blonde Variety Pack Inspired by Fan-Favorite Beer

GOLDEN, Colo., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holidaily Brewing Company , the nation's leading women-owned and operated gluten-free brewery, is excited to announce the latest addition to its refreshing portfolio: The Fruited Blonde Variety Pack. Inspired by Holidaily’s most popular beer, Favorite Blonde Ale, the variety pack includes three bold and new flavors: Wild Tangerine, Sweet Melon, and Citrusy Passion Fruit.

Craft beer lovers, gluten-free drinkers and flavor seekers alike can now enjoy a creative spin on the flagship beer that made Holidaily a standout in the craft brewing scene. With an emphasis on taste, inclusivity, and wellness, the Fruited Blonde Variety Pack is a celebration of innovation without compromise.

“This variety pack is all about giving our community more of what they love, in fresh, fun, and fruit-forward ways,” said Karen Hertz, Founder of Holidaily Brewing Company. “We took Favorite Blonde and let our brewers get creative with adding their favorite fruit flavors while staying 100% gluten-free.”

The story of Holidaily Brewing is as inspiring as the beers are delicious. Founder Karen Hertz was already a craft beer lover when life threw her not one but two major health challenges — melanoma and thyroid cancer. Following treatment, she adopted a gluten-free diet as a medical necessity but quickly found the beer options limiting and lackluster.

Instead of settling, she took action. After years of research and experimentation, Hertz launched Holidaily Brewing in Golden, Colorado, creating a portfolio of 100% gluten-free craft beers and a movement that celebrates joy, resilience, and living life to the fullest.

Today, Holidaily is the only certified woman-owned brewery in the U.S. and one of just 11 dedicated gluten-free breweries nationwide. The brewery’s production facility and tasting room in Golden serve as a community hub for beer enthusiasts, while their distribution footprint continues to grow across Colorado, Arizona, Texas, Wyoming, California, Kansas City Metro, Kansas, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana.

The Fruited Blonde Variety Pack is available now in select retailers and taprooms across Holidaily’s distribution areas. For more information, visit holidailybrewing.com or follow Holidaily @holidailybrewing.

About Holidaily Brewing Company

Founded in 2016 by two-time cancer survivor Karen Hertz, Holidaily Brewing Company is the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the United States. Based in Golden, Colorado, Holidaily is committed to producing high-quality, gluten-free beer in a 100% gluten-free facility, ensuring that customers with gluten sensitivities can enjoy safe and delicious craft beer. With national recognition and distribution across 11 states, Holidaily continues to lead the charge in the gluten-free beer market. For more information on Holidaily Brewing Company, visit www.holidailybrewing.com .

