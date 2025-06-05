Hi-View Clarifies Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HI-VIEW RESOURCES INC. (‘HI-VIEW' OR THE ‘COMPANY’) (CSE: HVW; OTCQB: HVWRF; FSE: B63)

Further to the Company's news release issued on May 28, 2025 announcing the non-brokered private placement, the Company further clarifies that the Company will rely on the exemption set out in Section 4.6(2)(b) of CSE Policy 4 - Corporate Governance, Security Holder Approvals and Miscellaneous Provisions (the "Policy") with respect to the requirement to obtain shareholder approval of such transaction whereby the Company is issuing more than 100% of its issued share capital on a fully diluted basis (relating to the Private Placement warrants). The Company applied and was granted by the CSE the exemption from shareholder approval based on the following: The Company is in financial hardship, has reached an agreement to complete the offering, no related persons as defined in Policy 1 will participate in the transaction; and has been approved by the majority of the independent directors of the Company.

The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 4,800,000 units (each a “Unit”) at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $480,000 (the “Private Placement”). Each Unit will consist of one common share (each, a “Share“) and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. Following closing of the Private Placement there will be 9,640,060 shares outstanding on a non-diluted basis.

The net proceeds from the Placement will be allocated towards general corporate purposes including arm’s length payables, exploration activities on its Toodoggone Projects. In accordance with the regulations of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), an up to 10% finder’s fees may be applicable. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day as required under applicable securities legislation.

About Hi-View Resources Inc.

Hi-View is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds a 100% interest in the Babine BC Copper-Gold property as well as interests in the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers East, West, South and BEN claims, located in the prolific Toodoggone region of northern BC, highly prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover over 9,749 hectares.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

“ R. Nick Horsley ”

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne - President

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: www.hiviewresources.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1,2 AuEq in Thesis News Release dated Spetember5th, 2024 is defined in the mineral resources as being Au=Ag/80.