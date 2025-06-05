XRPTurbo Set to Launch First AI Agent Launchpad on XRP Ledger Mainnet in Late Q2 2025







Trailblazing platform combines AI and DeFi to bring intelligent automation to XRPL

TALLINN, Estonia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As XRP regains momentum and investor attention intensifies across the XRP Ledger ecosystem, XRPTurbo is preparing for its most significant milestone yet: the launch of the AI Agent Launchpad on the XRPL mainnet, expected by the end of Q2 2025.

Following a successful post-presale surge and the introduction of liquid staking, XRPTurbo continues to break new ground by combining artificial intelligence and decentralized finance (DeFi)—an area that has long been underserved on the XRPL.

AI-Powered Agents Arrive on XRPL

The upcoming launchpad allows users to deploy smart AI agents on-chain with ease. These agents are designed to execute automated tasks such as trading, asset management, and real-time analytics, all within the XRPL environment.

This development marks a first-of-its-kind innovation for the XRP Ledger, establishing XRPTurbo as a pioneer in intelligent DeFi infrastructure and opening new possibilities for developers, institutional players, and the wider XRP community.

“This is not just a product release; it’s the beginning of a new era for XRP utility,” said a spokesperson for XRPTurbo. “By enabling intelligent automation directly on XRPL, we’re setting the stage for the next wave of DeFi evolution.”





Building on Strong Momentum

Since completing its oversubscribed presale two months ago, XRPTurbo’s native token $XRT has delivered strong performance, surging over 350% from its initial offering. Now listed on Bitmart and XPmarket, $XRT continues to attract attention as one of the top-performing XRPL tokens.

In parallel, XRPTurbo’s liquid staking platform has already distributed its first round of rewards, with over 38% of the total supply staked, demonstrating high engagement and trust from the community.

What’s Next?

In addition to the AI Launchpad rollout, XRPTurbo will soon debut its governance and project launch DApp on the XRPL Testnet, giving $XRT holders early access to participate in project listings and vote on ecosystem proposals.

A major announcement related to the first AI project to launch on XRPTurbo’s platform is also expected shortly, potentially acting as another catalyst for adoption and investor interest.





