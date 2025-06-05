Roquette Appoints Thierry Fournier as Chief Executive Officer

Lille, France, June 5, 2025 - Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients for health, nutrition and bio industrial markets, announces the appointment of Thierry Fournier as its new CEO, effective July 18, 2025.

Thierry Fournier is currently the CEO of the Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa Region for Saint-Gobain, a global leader in light and sustainable construction, with over 161,000 employees and revenues of more than €46B in 2024.

Thierry is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées in Paris. He started his career as a civil servant for the French Administration before joining Saint-Gobain in 2005. Thierry has held different leadership positions with Saint-Gobain, in geographies including France, Russia, and Brazil, where he held the role of CEO for the Latin America region before coming back to France and taking his current position in 2021.

Announcing the appointment, Edouard Roquette, Chairman of Roquette said, “Thierry is an exceptional leader, with an extraordinary track record. Following our recent investments and acquisitions, Roquette is ready to take on a new chapter in our successful 92-year history, and Thierry is the perfect candidate to lead us towards our bright future. He was chosen through a competitive selection process from a strong pool of candidates. He is an impressive talent who embodies the values of our company and will propel Roquette further forward, together with our teams and our shareholders.”

Thierry will replace Pierre Courduroux, who has served as CEO of Roquette since December 2020 and who will retire on July 18, 2025. “I want to thank Pierre for his leadership and for putting the company on a strong growth track, especially in Health and Pharma, where he has led the strategic acquisitions of Qualicaps and IFF Pharma Solutions, and positioned Roquette as the global leader of pharmaceutical excipients for oral dosage solutions. I wish him all the best as he retires and devotes more time to his family,” added Edouard Roquette.

Pierre Courduroux stated “Thierry is the perfect choice to consolidate Roquette’s position, and I know that the company will continue its successful growth path under his leadership. I have spent five great years at Roquette, and I am looking forward to working with him now to ensure a smooth transition.”

“I am pleased and honored to take the position of CEO of Roquette,” said Thierry Fournier. “Roquette is a great family-owned company, rooted in human values, that has built a strong track record of growth for almost a century. In my new role, I am committed to creating even more value for our employees, shareholders, customers, and society at large. I am excited about the opportunity to lead the company and continue to drive growth, innovation and our long-term commitment to improving the lives of people.”

About Roquette

Roquette is a leading provider of plant-based ingredients, excipients and pharmaceutical solutions dedicated to enhancing the quality and convenience of essential products for consumers and patients worldwide.

Roquette employs more than 11,000 people globally, operating in more than 150 countries through more than 40 manufacturing sites and 20 R&D and innovation centers. The company achieved a turnover of €4.5 billion in 2024.

Harnessing natural resources like wheat, corn and cellulose, Roquette crafts high-performance ingredients and solutions used in everyday foods, oral medications, advanced biopharmaceuticals, and bio-based products.

Roquette is a family-owned company driven by a long-term vision and a constant commitment to innovation. For almost a century, Roquette has been empowering better living and building a sustainable future by offering the best of nature.

Discover more about Roquette

