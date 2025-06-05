Previan Announces Strategic Evolution: Eddyfi Technologies and NDT Global to Operate as Independent Industrial Technology Leaders

QUEBEC CITY, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Previan is proud to announce the launch of a key strategic realignment initiative that will result in Eddyfi Technologies and NDT Global operating as two independent and autonomous entities. This evolution reflects Previan’s commitment to unlocking the full potential of its two business units and positioning them for accelerated growth and continued innovation.

Over the past decade, Previan has built a world-class industrial technology platform, pushing the boundaries of non-destructive testing (NDT) and integrity management. With leading positions in their respective industries as well as distinct business models and end markets, Eddyfi Technologies and NDT Global are well positioned to chart their own respective paths, supported by dedicated leadership and tailored strategies, separate balance sheets, and streamlined operations.

“This is an exciting moment for our group,” said Martin Thériault, Founder and CEO of Previan. “By empowering Eddyfi Technologies and NDT Global to operate independently, we are enabling each to pursue their own focused growth strategies, including executing on their attractive innovation pipelines, capitalizing on M&A opportunities, and better serving their respective customers and markets.”

Concurrently, Novacap will amplify their partnership by making a significant additional investment to become the key shareholder of NDT Global, while maintaining its existing investment and ownership in Eddyfi Technologies. CDPQ, along with Previan’s founders and executives, will remain shareholders in both entities. The majority of Previan’s Corporate staff will remain with either Eddyfi Technologies or NDT Global and both businesses are expected to be fully standalone by the end of 2025.

“This is a thoughtful and strategic step forward that reflects the strength of our partnership with Previan,” said David Lewin, Lead Senior Partner at Novacap. “By establishing Eddyfi Technologies and NDT Global as fully independent entities, we are enabling focused execution and strategic clarity. We look forward to supporting their continued progress as each company builds on its core capabilities and market positions.”

“Since 2017, CDPQ has backed Previan five times in its plan to grow through acquisitions and diversify technologically and geographically,” said Kim Thomassin, Executive Vice-President and Head of Québec at CDPQ. “We are proud to support this structuring milestone that will allow NDT Global and Eddyfi Technologies to realize their full potential. We have been at the forefront of Previan’s rise, and we remain committed to supporting the distinct trajectories of two entities driving innovation in the Québec technology ecosystem.”

“Overall, this realignment will enhance operational agility, reinforce each company’s core strengths, and create value and new opportunities for employees, customers, and investors alike” added Martin Thériault. “Both Eddyfi Technologies and NDT Global are entering a new chapter defined by autonomy, ambition, and a renewed commitment to excellence in technology and service”.

About Eddyfi Technologies

Eddyfi Technologies is a global leader in advanced non-destructive testing instrumentation, providing inspection technologies to assess structural integrity of critical assets. Eddyfi offers a broad and integrated range of capabilities, including test & measurement instrumentation, advanced sensing, automated remote monitoring, robotics, and software across key industries such as nuclear power generation, aerospace, defense, civil infrastructure, oil & gas, transportation and more. Headquartered in Québec (Canada), with a global footprint, world class R&D capabilities, and deep domain expertise, Eddyfi Technologies serves customers in more than 110 countries and empowers them to enhance safety and productivity, protect the environment and save lives. The company employs more than 875 people. Learn more at http://www.eddyfitechnologies.com.

About NDT Global

NDT Global is the leading provider of in-line diagnostic solutions, integrity management and subsea robotics solutions, offering advanced data insights and services that ensure the safety and longevity of energy-sector infrastructure assets. Recognized as the forerunner in ultrasonic inspection innovations—including Pulse Echo, Pitch-and-Catch, Phased Array, and Acoustic Resonance (ART Scan) technologies — the company continues to push technological advancement and the introduction of revolutionary new inspection technologies, including for gas pipelines, to ensure the safety of its customers’ critical assets. NDT Global employs approximately 880 people. Learn more at www.ndt-global.com.

About Novacap

Novacap is a leading North American private equity investor and one of Canada’s most experienced private equity firms. Founded in 1981 to partner with visionary entrepreneurs, Novacap focuses on middle market and lower-middle market companies in four core sectors: Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Industries and Financial Services. Novacap combines deep sector specific expertise and strategic and operational excellence to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams. Since its inception, the firm has made primary and add-on investments in more than 250 companies. With over C$11 billion in assets under management and a presence across offices in Montreal, Toronto, and New York, Novacap accelerates value creation through strategic growth initiatives and a strong focus on execution. For more information, please visit: https://novacapcorp.com.

About CDPQ

CDPQ invests constructively to generate sustainable, long-term returns. As a global investment group managing funds for public pension and insurance plans, we support our partners in building companies that drive performance and progress. We are active in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate, and private credit. As at December 31, 2024, CDPQ’s net assets totalled CAD 473 billion. For more information about CDPQ, visit cdpq.com, follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram, or find us on X.

CDPQ is a registered trademark owned by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and used under license by its subsidiaries.

