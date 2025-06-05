Arovia Returns to Kickstarter with the Splay Max – The Ultimate Portable 2-in-1 Display and Projector

HOUSTON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arovia, the Texas-based innovators behind the award-winning, patent-granted Splay portable display, is back with a bigger, bolder sequel: Splay Max. Launching today on Kickstarter, Splay Max is a fully collapsible, ultra-portable 2-in-1 device that functions as both a full HD display and a high-performance projector, delivering large-screen impact for work, play, and everything in between.

Building on community feedback from the original Splay, Arovia designed the Splay Max with a dramatically 2x, larger 35-inch screen in display mode and up to 100 inches in projector mode, all while folding down to the size of a headphone case. For the next 45 days, backers can secure Splay Max on Kickstarter for just $799, a nearly 50% discount from its anticipated $1,499 retail price.

“Our original backers shaped the future of portable displays,” said Alex Wesley, CEO and Co-Founder of Arovia. “They told us what they needed: something bigger, just as portable, and even more versatile. We listened, we engineered, and now we’re thrilled to bring Splay Max to life.”

Splay Max is more than just a bigger screen. It’s an ultra-portable, collapsible solution that offers:

35” Full HD Display Mode (1920x1080 resolution)

Projector Mode up to 80” with auto keystone correction

Ultra-portable and collapsible form factor

Built-in speakers and rechargeable battery

Glare-free, low blue light award-winning nanomaterial screen for eye comfort

Tripod compatible for flexible projector setups

Designed for both professionals and everyday users, Splay Max is ideal for business presentations, government field work, remote collaboration, digital nomad setups, camping trips, outdoor movies, and portable gaming.

Arovia is inviting early adopters, tech lovers, and mobile professionals to be among the first to experience Splay Max by backing the project on Kickstarter before the campaign ends in mid-July

To back the project or learn more, visit: www.arovia.com

Kickstarter link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/splaydisplay/1610772056?ref=d3dc3n&token=3198e2b6

YouTube: @splay2182



For press inquiries or review units, please contact:

Chris Herbert

Pendulum PR

cherbert@pendulum-pr.com

614-448-8703



A video accompanying this release is available here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98f6cfc2-96b4-4b9c-9b79-1296e8aba35f