Hydro One and ACT Foundation celebrate more than 25,000 students trained in lifesaving skills

LINDSAY, Ontario, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation joined Hydro One Inc. (Hydro One) and partners at I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay to mark the milestone of more than 25,000 Haliburton – Kawartha Lakes area students now trained through the ACT High School CPR and AED Program. This milestone reflects ACT’s ongoing commitment to equip youth with the tools and confidence to act in a cardiac emergency. It also recognizes the more than 10 per cent of participants who received the new Opioid Overdose Response Training.

“As we celebrate this milestone in Lindsay, we thank our provincial partner, Hydro One for their continued commitment,” said Sandra Clarke, Executive Director, ACT Foundation. “With their support, along with ACT’s national health partners Amgen Canada and AstraZeneca Canada, and community partners, ACT will continue to instill confidence and skills in students to respond to life-threatening medical emergencies, for generations to come. This achievement is not just a number – it’s a testament to the power of education, community partnerships and youth leadership in emergency response."

“Safety comes first at Hydro One and we are proud to celebrate this incredible milestone with ACT. They continue to build connections between students and the critical lifesaving skills that will help care for their fellow community members,” said Janet Holt, Director, Health and Safety Field Support, Hydro One. “Thank you to the students and teachers that supported and participated in training, and congratulations to ACT for this accomplishment and the positive impact they make locally and across the province.”

To date, more than three million students across the province have been trained through ACT’s High School CPR and AED program. Hydro One’s contribution supports ACT’s goal to deliver their new Opioid Overdose Response Training to nearly 80 per cent of high schools in Ontario by the end of 2025. The Opioid Overdose Response Training provides teachers with resources to educate students on how to recognize and respond to a suspected opioid overdose, including the use of nasal Naloxone.

ACT is a national charitable foundation dedicated to establishing CPR and AED training in Canadian high schools. ACT establishes High School CPR and AED Programs, where teachers are trained to teach students the following: how to recognize a life-threatening medical emergency; safety issues and emergency scene management; CPR and how to use an AED; and how to respond to a suspected opioid overdose, a new aspect of the program through additional funding support from Hydro One (announced in November 2022), as well as a contribution from Health Canada and ACT’s health partners, Amgen Canada and AstraZeneca Canada.

Hydro One supports ACT through its Community Investment program that focuses on building safe communities in Ontario. Established in 2000, the long-time partnership between ACT and Hydro One provides continued access to CPR, AED and now opioid-associated emergency training for teachers and students across Ontario.

Other Partner and Community Quotes

“On behalf of the City, we are grateful to have these training sessions available to the youth of our community. It is imperative that we educate ourselves on how to respond to an emergency situation and I thank the program leaders for their dedication and commitment to this outstanding program. Congratulations on achieving the remarkable milestone of training more than 25,000 students and in turn making the region a safer place to live and work.”— Doug Elmslie, Mayor of Kawartha Lakes

"I’m pleased to recognize and celebrate this remarkable milestone with the over 3 million Ontario students trained through the ACT High School CPR and AED Program. We’re also proud to mark the important addition of the new Opioid Overdose Response Training. These life-saving initiatives will make a real difference in communities across the province. In particular, the program has had a significant impact in Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock, where local teachers train more than 1,700 students each year. These students are gaining the skills and confidence needed to respond to life-threatening emergencies. Well done!" — Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton – Kawartha Lakes-Brock

“Congratulations to the ACT Foundation on this milestone, equipping more than 25,000 students across Haliburton – Kawartha Lakes area with critical lifesaving skills. As a founding partner of the ACT Foundation, we’re committed to supporting individuals making a meaningful impact on the health of their communities through health education, training, and resources.” — Gaby Bourbara, President, AstraZeneca Canada

“Amgen is honoured to support the ACT Foundation as a National Health Partner. Together we will continue to advance excellence in science literacy, inspire the next generation, help educators to teach more effectively, and improve access to resources for teachers, students, and society at large.” — Ugur Gunaydin, Vice-President and General Manager, Amgen Canada

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with 1.5 million valued customers, $36.7 billion in assets as at December 31, 2024, and annual revenues in 2024 of $8.5 billion.

Our team of 10,100 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2024, Hydro One invested $3.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying $2.9 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedarplus.com or www.sec.gov.

About the ACT Foundation

The Advanced Coronary Treatment (ACT) Foundation is the national charitable organization establishing free CPR and AED training in Canadian high schools. The program is built on ACT’s award-winning, community-based model of partnerships and support, whereby ACT finds local partners who donate the mannequins and AED training units that schools need to deliver the program. High school teachers are trained to then teach lifesaving skills to their students as a regular part of the curriculum, reaching all youth prior to graduation. ACT’s partners committed to bringing the program to Ontario are Hydro One Inc., Government of Ontario, our national health partners AstraZeneca Canada and Amgen Canada, and the many community partners. The ACT Foundation gratefully acknowledges the contribution of Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) for ACT’s Opioid Overdose Response Training program.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61446258-6c14-49f2-9a26-b88bd491dbf4