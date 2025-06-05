“America’s AI Arsenal Just Went Live”: AI Insider Briefs Public on Secret Supercomputer Built by Musk

BALTIMORE, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly surfaced report from bestselling author and tech insider James Altucher outlines the existence of a massive U.S.-based artificial intelligence weapon — one that could redefine America’s global standing in the AI arms race.

According to Altucher, the project — code-named Project Colossus — is being built by Elon Musk’s company xAI , in coordination with recent policy changes made by the Trump administration. Housed in a low-profile facility in Memphis, Tennessee, Altucher says this machine is already operational — and growing more powerful by the day.

“The Fastest Supercomputer on the Planet”

The briefing claims the facility is equipped with 200,000 cutting-edge AI chips, making it the most powerful computing center in the Western Hemisphere.

“It contains not just one or two… but 200,000 units of Nvidia’s all-powerful AI chips… making it the most advanced AI facility known to man.”

“The fastest supercomputer on the planet.” — Jensen Huang, Nvidia CEO

Altucher notes that Musk plans to expand this further in the coming weeks, with rumors of additional hardware that could multiply its power tenfold.

Trump Cleared the Runway

The report links the timing of Project Colossus to a major political shift. On Day 1 of his second term, Donald Trump reversed Biden-era restrictions on AI development.

“In one of his FIRST acts as President… Donald Trump overturned Executive Order #14110. ”

Altucher claims this decision allowed developers like Musk to operate “without red tape or delay” — accelerating America’s path toward dominance in the next generation of AI systems.

Altucher: This Is “Artificial Superintelligence”

Altucher describes this moment not as another software release — but a seismic shift in how technology operates.

“ This second wave of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE … Will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity… the wheel… even the discovery of fire.”

His report urges Americans to understand what’s unfolding — not just in Silicon Valley, but in unmarked warehouses like the one now powering Project Colossus.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and author who has worked on AI projects for over 40 years. A former IBM consultant and Wall Street technologist, he now focuses on breaking down emerging tech developments for a general audience. His latest briefing examines how Artificial Superintelligence is reshaping U.S. strategy and infrastructure.