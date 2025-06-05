NOVAGOLD Announces Full Exercise and Closing of Underwriters’ Option

All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. (“NOVAGOLD” or “the Company”) (NYSE American, TSX: NG) announces the full exercise and closing of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 7,177,500 of our common shares at the public offering price of $3.75 per common share, less underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The exercise of the underwriters’ option closed today.

After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option, the total number of common shares sold by the Company in the public offering increased to 55,027,500 common shares and the net proceeds increased to approximately US$195.2 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses.

NOVAGOLD intends to use the net proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters’ option of approximately $25.6 million for general corporate purposes, including covering its share of expenses associated with updating the Donlin Gold Feasibility Study.

Citigroup, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity acted as joint book-running managers for the public offering. National Bank of Canada Financial Markets, Scotiabank and Morgan Stanley also acted as joint book-running managers for the public offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the offered common shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 23, 2025 and automatically became effective upon filing. The final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from the joint book-running managers: Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (800) 831- 9146; and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email to equityprospectus@rbccm.com; and BMO Capital Markets Corp., Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 151 W 42nd Street, 32nd Floor, New York, NY 10036 by email to bmoprospectus@bmo.com. You may also obtain these documents free of charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in Canada or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About NOVAGOLD

NOVAGOLD is a precious metals company focused on the development of the Donlin Gold project. Located in Alaska, one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world, the Donlin Gold project is regarded as one of the largest, highest-grade, and most prospective known open-pit gold deposits in the world.

NOVAGOLD Contacts:

Mélanie Hennessey

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Frank Gagnon

Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

www.novagold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements