Oil-Dri Announces Highest Third Quarter Results on Record

CHICAGO, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), producer and marketer of sorbent mineral products, today announced results for its third quarter and first nine-months of fiscal year 2025.

Third Quarter Year to Date (in thousands, except per share amounts) Ended April 30, Ended April 30, 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Consolidated Results Net Sales $ 115,501 $ 106,779 8% $ 360,360 $ 323,885 11% Operating Income * $ 13,904 $ 10,432 33% $ 52,576 $ 38,753 36% Net Income $ 11,644 $ 7,777 50% $ 40,941 $ 30,901 32% EBITDA † $ 20,248 $ 14,997 35% $ 68,631 $ 51,614 33% Diluted EPS - Common ‡ $ 0.80 $ 0.53 51% $ 2.81 $ 2.13 32% Business to Business Net Sales $ 42,678 $ 36,196 18% $ 134,509 $ 111,591 21% Segment Operating Income $ 13,382 $ 10,605 26% $ 44,814 $ 32,713 37% Retail and Wholesale Net Sales $ 72,823 $ 70,583 3% $ 225,851 $ 212,294 6% Segment Operating Income $ 9,709 $ 10,872 (11)% $ 34,414 $ 34,080 1% * Includes unallocated corporate expenses. † Please refer to Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP items to the comparable GAAP measures. ‡ Prior year per share figures have been updated to reflect the stock-split.



Daniel S. Jaffee, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The strength of our diverse product portfolio helped us achieve our highest third quarter net sales, gross profit and net income on record. The combination of our recently acquired crystal cat litter business along with significant demand for agricultural and renewable diesel products played a key role in driving our solid performance. Though we faced some headwinds in clay-based cat litter during the quarter, our focus on growing the lightweight litter segment remains strong. This segment is experiencing accelerated growth compared to the cat litter category as a whole, and I believe we will reap long-term benefits from this trend. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, our ongoing efforts to create value from sorbent minerals proved successful as we reported the 13th consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross profit improvement. As we move into the fourth quarter of our fiscal year, we continue to prioritize strategic growth and execution with unwavering dedication to our loyal customers.”

Consolidated Results

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 reached $115.5 million, or an 8% gain over the same period in the prior year. This marks the 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth. This increase was the combination of 4% organic growth and an additional 4% resulting from the acquisition of our subsidiary, Ultra Pet Company, Inc. Revenue gains were driven by a favorable product mix, elevated volumes, and higher prices.

Consolidated gross profit of $33.0 million was achieved during the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, demonstrating a 10% gain over the prior year. Gross margins were 28.6% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to 28.2% in the same period in fiscal year 2024. This marks the 11th consecutive quarter of year-over-year gross margin expansion. Domestic cost of goods sold per ton increased by 5% compared to last year, driven by higher material and freight costs, partially offset by lower packaging costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) were $19.1 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $19.7 million for the same period last year. This $600,000, or 3%, decrease was driven by non- recurring Ultra Pet acquisition-related transaction costs in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Consolidated operating income increased to $13.9 million, or by 33%, in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to last year. Improved sales combined with lower SG&A expenses drove this increase.

Total other income, net was $300,000 for the three months ended April 30, 2025, compared to ($300,000) in the same period last year. This $600,000 increase was mainly due to unrealized gains from foreign currency translations.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, income tax expense was $2.6 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by higher pre-tax income, partially offset by a lower estimated annual tax rate (“ETR”). The ETR was 18% as of the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to 23% as of the third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Consolidated net income for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $11.6 million, reflecting a 50% increase compared to the same period last year. Moreover, EBITDA increased by 35% to $20.2 million, demonstrating Oil-Dri's strong operational performance.

Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2025, grew to $36.5 million from $23.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2024. The increase in cash was driven by higher net income during the current period. In the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, Oil-Dri continued its significant investment in manufacturing infrastructure improvements and dividend distribution.

Product Group Review

The Business to Business (“B2B”) Products Group’s third quarter of fiscal year 2025 revenues were $42.7 million, or 18% greater than the prior year. This positive growth was driven by strong performance from agricultural and fluids purification products. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues from the Company’s agricultural business reach an all-time high of $11.6 million, or 43% greater than last year. The increase was due to renewed demand from key customers, as purchasing patterns normalized following the resolution of prior year inventory surpluses. Sales of fluids purification products reached $25.3 million, representing a 13% increase compared to the prior year. This growth was due to elevated revenues of renewable diesel products resulting from continued renewable diesel capacity expansion in the United States. Amlan International, the Company’s animal health business, generated $5.8 million in sales during the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Though revenues remained flat compared to last year, the Company remains focused on optimizing its distribution strategy domestically and abroad.

Third quarter of fiscal year 2025 SG&A costs within the B2B Products Group increased by $300,000, or 8%, compared to the same period last year.

Operating income for the B2B Products Group was $13.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $10.6 million in the same period of fiscal year 2024, reflecting an increase of 26%. This notable growth can be attributed to higher sales within the operating segment.

The Retail and Wholesale (“R&W”) Products Group’s third quarter revenues reached $72.8 million, a 3% increase over the prior year. This gain was driven by the acquisition of Ultra Pet, which contributed $4.8 million in sales from both branded and private label crystal litter products. Excluding the impact of the acquisition, organic sales within the operating segment decreased by 4%. Total domestic clay-based cat litter revenues, excluding the Company’s co-packaged coarse cat litter business, were $48.0 million, or 6% less than the prior year. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in private label distribution and several customer bankruptcies. An increase in promotional activity by competitors likely also had a negative impact on Oil-Dri’s clay-based litter sales. During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues of co-packaged coarse cat litter decreased by 2% versus last year, due to slightly softer volumes. Domestic industrial and sports products sales reached $12.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, or 5% higher than the same period in the prior year. This increase was driven by both the net effect of higher pricing to offset elevated costs and new distribution at a national retailer. The Company’s Canadian subsidiary experienced sales increases as a result of elevated revenues of cat litter products, partially offset by foreign exchange losses.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2025, SG&A expenses within the R&W Products Group increased by $1.0 million, or 21%, over the prior year. This increase was driven by incremental SG&A expenses related to the recently acquired crystal cat litter business. These elevated costs were partially offset by a decrease in advertising expenses. Oil-Dri expects advertising costs for the full fiscal year 2025 to be lower than fiscal year 2024.

Operating income for the R&W Products Group was $9.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to $10.9 million in the prior year, reflecting an 11% decrease. Higher operating costs offset the increase in net sales in the quarter.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Third Quarter Ended April 30, 2025 % of Sales 2024 % of Sales Net Sales

$ 115,501 100.0 % $ 106,779 100.0 % Cost of Goods Sold

(82,479 ) (71.4 )% (76,642 ) (71.8 )% Gross Profit 33,022 28.6 % 30,137 28.2 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (19,118 ) (16.6 )% (19,705 ) (18.5 )% Operating Income 13,904 12.0 % 10,432 9.8 % Other Income (Expense), Net 344 0.3 % (294 ) (0.3 )% Income Before Income Taxes 14,248 12.3 % 10,138 9.5 % Income Taxes Expense (2,604 ) (2.3 )% (2,361 ) (2.2 )% Net Income 11,644 10.1 % 7,777 7.3 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 0.86 $ 0.58 Basic Class B $ 0.65 $ 0.43 Diluted Common $ 0.80 $ 0.53 Diluted Class B $ 0.65 $ 0.43 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 9,907 9,824 Basic Class B 4,002 3,961 Diluted Common 13,909 13,785 Diluted Class B 4,002 3,961 Note all prior period share and per-share data has been updated to reflect the stock-split.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Nine Months Ended April 30, 2025 % of Sales 2024 % of Sales Net Sales $ 360,360 100.0 % $ 323,885 100.0 % Cost of Goods Sold (252,110 ) (70.0 )% (231,815 ) (71.6 )% Gross Profit 108,250 30.0 % 92,070 28.4 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (55,674 ) (15.4 )% (53,317 ) (16.5 )% Operating Income 52,576 14.6 % 38,753 12.0 % Other Expense, Net (1,866 ) (0.5 )% (1,103 ) (0.3 )% Income Before Income Taxes 50,710 14.1 % 37,650 11.6 % Income Taxes Expense (9,769 ) (2.7 )% (6,749 ) (2.1 )% Net Income 40,941 11.4 % 30,901 9.5 % Net Income Per Share: Basic Common $ 3.03 $ 2.29 Basic Class B $ 2.28 $ 1.72 Diluted Common $ 2.81 $ 2.13 Diluted Class B $ 2.28 $ 1.72 Avg Shares Outstanding: Basic Common 9,882 9,749 Basic Class B 3,991 3,949 Diluted Common 13,873 13,698 Diluted Class B 3,991 3,949 Note all prior period share and per-share data has been updated to reflect the stock-split.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) As of April 30, As of July 31, 2025 2024 Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 36,475 $ 23,481 Accounts Receivable, Net 65,517 62,171 Inventories, Net 56,531 54,236 Prepaid Expenses and Other Assets 4,903 7,270 Total Current Assets 163,426 147,158 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 139,837 137,796 Other Assets 66,280 69,651 Total Assets $ 369,543 $ 354,605 Current Liabilities Current Maturities of Notes Payable $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Accounts Payable 13,177 15,009 Dividends Payable 2,105 2,096 Other Current Liabilities 41,374 48,572 Total Current Liabilities 57,656 66,677 Noncurrent Liabilities Long-term debt 39,807 49,774 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 25,221 27,566 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 65,028 77,340 Stockholders' Equity 246,859 210,588 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 369,543 $ 354,605 Book Value Per Share Outstanding $ 17.79 $ 15.35 Note all prior period share and per-share data has been updated to reflect the stock-split.





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended April 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 40,941 $ 30,901 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and Amortization 16,391 13,619 Increase in Accounts Receivable (3,816 ) (793 ) Increase in Inventories (2,547 ) (2,972 ) Decrease (Increase) in Prepaid Expenses 1,234 (3,708 ) Increase (Decrease) in Accounts Payable 495 (1,006 ) Decrease in Accrued Expenses (2,268 ) (3,940 ) Other 4,558 4,828 Total Adjustments 14,047 6,028 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 54,988 36,929 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital Expenditures (24,483 ) (23,717 ) Acquisition of Business (115 ) — Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 89 181 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (24,509 ) (23,536 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt — 10,000 Payments on Revolving Credit Facility (10,000 ) — Dividends Paid (6,290 ) (5,848 ) Purchases of Treasury Stock (2,233 ) (2,690 ) Net Cash (Used In) Provided by Financing Activities (18,523 ) 1,462 Effect of exchange rate changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents 38 212 Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents 11,994 15,067 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 24,481 31,754 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 36,475 $ 46,821





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands) Third Quarter Year to Date Ended April 30, Ended April 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 GAAP: Net Income $ 11,644 $ 7,777 $ 40,941 $ 30,901 Depreciation and Amortization $ 5,574 $ 4,765 $ 16,391 $ 13,619 Interest Expense $ 548 $ 379 $ 1,888 $ 1,102 Interest Income $ (122 ) $ (285 ) $ (358 ) $ (757 ) Income Tax Expense $ 2,604 $ 2,361 $ 9,769 $ 6,749 EBITDA $ 20,248 $ 14,997 $ 68,631 $ 51,614





